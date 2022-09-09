Read full article on original website
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
This New Washington, DC, Restaurant Serves Up a Six-Course Mid-Atlantic Tasting Menu
Tasting menus featuring local East Coast ingredients are having a bit of a moment. New York’s Pearl Street Supper Club is spotlighting New England seafood and vegetables. And an even newer entrant to the genre in Washington, DC, is turning its eye toward seasonal mid-Atlantic cuisine. Irregardless, opening Tuesday in the northeast quadrant of the nation’s capital, is serving two tight six-course menus—one with meat and fish, and the other focused solely on vegetables. Across the two, the emphasis is on regional produce and homemade pasta, as interpreted by the executive chef Ben Browning (formerly of Mintwood Place, Maydan and Reveler’s...
Washingtonian.com
There’s a Cirque du Soleil-Themed Spin Class Happening in Tysons on Friday
Cirque-slash-spin fans, unite. This Friday at 8 AM and again at 9 AM, DMV-based spin gym Hustle will host back-to-back Cirque du Soleil-themed spin classes at the Big Top in Tysons. At press time, there was a waitlist for the 8 AM class but spots still open at 9 AM.
travelweekly.com
Former Mandarin Oriental hotel is now the Salamander Washington D.C.
Salamander Hotels & Resorts has taken over operation of the former Mandarin Oriental Washington D.C., relaunching the property as the Salamander Washington D.C. Private equity real estate firm Henderson Park, which recently acquired the property, announced in July that it had tapped Virginia-based Salamander to rebrand and assume management of the hotel.
Catonsville chef sweeping the country with homemade lasagna
Well, there is a lot of love with, “Lasagna with Love.” This is a pasta roots effort that is sweeping the country.
rockvillenights.com
This vacant Rockville Chuy's restaurant is frozen in time (Photos)
Has been closed at Federal Plaza in Rockville for more than two years now. Other than the removal of the flatscreen televisions in the bar, it still looks the same as it did during the four years it was open. Signage remains on the outside of the Tex-Mex restaurant. Why...
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail from Baltimore in 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is adding Baltimore to its homeport lineup in 2023, according to published deployment. Returning to the company’s schedule for after a long hiatus, the port will host the Norwegian Sky for a short fall program according to cruises available to book on Norwegian’s website. Between...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches
September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
mocoshow.com
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Experience Senior Living Plans 26-Story Community Within Strathmore Square Mixed-Use Development in Bethesda, Maryland
BETHESDA, Md. — Experience Senior Living, a seniors housing developer, has unveiled plans for The Reserve at Strathmore Square. The project will be part of Strathmore Square, a planned arts-centric mixed-use community located in north Bethesda above the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center.
Beltway Battle boxing showcase Oct. 1st
Round three of the Beltway Battles is back in Washington, D.C. on October 1st, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.
