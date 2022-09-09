ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWIgU_0hobZ0mh00

Manchester City competed one of the most historic come backs in Premier League history against Aston Villa on the final day of last season, and footage has finally emerged.

The 3-2 comeback will go down in folklore at Manchester City, but what did Pep Guardiola say at half-time to spur that squad to victory?

Manchester City were 1-0 down at half-time to a Matty Cash bullet header, and needed to win the game in order to win the Premier League title.

The pressure was mounting inside the Etihad, and any sort of win for Liverpool would have seen them crowned Premier League Champions. What did Pep Guardiola say?

Watch:

Pep Guardiola's team-talk was simple, but effective. He never believed for a second they wouldn't win the game, or at least he didn't allow his players to think he did.

The sense of belief is present in all the top managers. Sir Alex Ferguson done it best. Manchester United could be 3 down at half-time and you could never count them out a game because of that sheer belief.

Pep Guardiola instilled that in his players. So much so that even at 2-0 down when Philippe Coutinho scored and the headlines were already written, Manchester City still believed.

And we all know how the story ended. A famous substitute appearance for the hero Ilkay Gundogan, who slotted two goals away to send the stadium into pandemonium.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping this season is more straight forward than that of last seasons final day antics, but he showed why he is so highly regarded in that team-talk.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Man City vs Dortmund on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Erling Haaland faces Borussia Dortmund for the first time since joining Manchester City this summer as the Champions League continues tonight.City won the race to sign Haaland from the Bundesliga side and the striker has made a brilliant start by scoring 12 goals in just 8 matches so far.Haaland scored twice in City’s 4-0 win at Sevilla last week, taking his total to 25 goals in just 20 Champions League appearances.Many of those goals were scored for Dortmund over two-and-a-half years at the German club prior to City matching his 60m release clause.Here’s everything you need to know.When is...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool reinvigorated as Jurgen Klopp restores principles to grind down Ajax

Liverpool had needed to reinvent themselves, Jurgen Klopp said, and they did. As winners, albeit just about. Klopp had greater things on his mind in the bowels of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and amidst the despair of his worst defeat than the precise choice of words in his second language, but if the definition of reinvention brought debate, the Liverpool manager’s version was less revolutionary than retro.It was more old Liverpool than new Liverpool, more the Liverpool of the last few years than a glimpse of a very different era. All of which felt logical, given the difficulty of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola’s side look to take an important step towards automatic qualification.If an impressive 4-0 win at Sevilla in their opening match last weekend could be followed up by another victory against Dortmund then City will be in full control of the group.Dortmund opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Copenhagen last week but Edin Terzic’s side were thrashed by RB Leipzig at the weekend.The contest will of course see Erling Haaland face his former side for the first time since City activated the striker’s 60m release...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
The Independent

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Celtic will look to record their first points of this Champions League campaign as they square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.Shakhtar haven’t been able to play in Donetsk since May 2014, when the first Russian attack in the Donbass region started, but while they previously played elsewhere in Ukraine, the ongoing war has made that impossible this season and they’re now playing their ‘home’ matches in the Polish capital.Despite having lost a number of key players during the suspension of the Ukrainian league over the past year, they recorded an incredible 4-1 victory away from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy