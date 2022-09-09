ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

New COVID-19 booster shots roll into central Pa.; here’s what you need to know

The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5. Those two variants of the omicron strain now account for the vast majority of new infections. They are expected to remain prevalent as Pennsylvania enters fall and winter, when COVID-19 infections are likely to rise. Hospitals and pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania expect to have supplies of the new boosters this week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy