The federal government has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5. Those two variants of the omicron strain now account for the vast majority of new infections. They are expected to remain prevalent as Pennsylvania enters fall and winter, when COVID-19 infections are likely to rise. Hospitals and pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania expect to have supplies of the new boosters this week.

