Livonia, MI

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
Detroit News

Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home

Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
MLive

Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation

ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police search for man missing for a week

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5. Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
Detroit News

'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear

Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island. Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.
