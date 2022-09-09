Read full article on original website
Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family
Rebecca Lanis said her father started getting more agitated at normal things and that he often found a way to bring up conspiracy theories and had a fascination with Qanon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband saves wife who went into cardiac arrest with hands-only CPR instructed by a local dispatcher
YPSILANTI, Mich. – It’s a day Karen Grams of Ypsilanti doesn’t remember, and one her husband Bobby will never forget. The day her heart just stopped beating. “We were having a conversation and apparently, the conversation stopped, and he heard a thud,” said Karen Grams. Bobby...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in vacant home 22 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A woman found dead in Detroit still remains unidentified 22 years after her body was found. According to officials, the woman was a homicide victim who was found dead in a vacant home on September 21, 2000. She is believed to have been between 35 to 45...
visitdetroit.com
Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit
“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
Detroit News
Eight-year-old girl dies in shooting at west side Detroit home
Detroit — Amid "concerning" conditions inside a west-side house, police say an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in the neck and shoulder Tuesday, making her at least the sixth child under age 11 to die by gunfire in Detroit this year, officials said. Police were called at about 11:50...
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
8-year-old girl dies after being shot in Detroit home with no adults present
DETROIT -- Details are limited, but Detroit Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a home in the 8800 block of Heyden. Chief James White addressed the media outside of the house Tuesday afternoon and confirmed a 10-year-old was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but no adults were there at that time.
Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police search for man missing for a week
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5. Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis. His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter
INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
Detroit's first stand-alone birth center bringing more options to mothers
A community on Detroit’s west side will soon welcome the city’s very first stand-alone birth center, a historic project aiming to provide new resources and education.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger
The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
MSP: 54-year-old Detroit woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brighton
Authorities say a deadly crash on eastbound I-96 claimed the life of one woman while two other people were sent to the hospital with injuries on Sunday night.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Detroit News
'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear
Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island. Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
