OCPD: One Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. The shooter, an adult, shot and killed themselves after shooting a...
KOCO
Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
MWC Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey
Midwest City police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide update after attempted murder-suicide at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 an update after an attempted murder-suicide at a home. Originally, police said there were two people dead at the home, but on Tuesday, we learned there’s only one person dead and a young child had to run for help to get someone to call the police.
News On 6
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting, Leaving One Dead
Oklahoma City Police say two employees at an Arby’s were fighting when one shot the other co-worker. Police said the suspect fled, but has since been taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. In a statement to News 9, Arby's said they...
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
news9.com
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC
Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
KOCO
One dead, another in critical condition after incident at SW OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another is in extremely critical condition after an incident at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Officers said this all started with a call for help from a nearby grocery store. Though the investigation is in the early stages and police are remaining tight-lipped about the details, multiple officers and detectives were at the home.
Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument
An argument between two Arby's employees at the Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd store Monday night ended when one shot and killed the other. The post Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
KOCO
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
OKC Police Arrest 2 Accused Of DUI, Endangering 8 Children In Their Care
An OKC metro driver and her passenger were accused of endangering eight children who were in their care. Oklahoma City police arrested 27-year-old Erin Sweet on Friday for driving under the influence. Police said some of the children were riding in the bed of Sweet’s truck. A car crash...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Cash and pistol among items stolen from unlocked car in hotel parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a burglary of an unlocked car. Police said it happened in a hotel parking lot near SE 25th and I-35 Service Road. Police said cash was taken along with several items of...
KOCO
Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools
After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible. Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools. The Norman Schools superintendent said...
14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year; toxicology report claims 1/4 are due to fentanyl overdoses
Records show 14 Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates have died this year and after receiving seven of their toxicology reports, a fourth are said to be dead because of a fentanyl overdose.
