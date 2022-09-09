ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#Violent Crime
News On 6

Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC

Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One dead, another in critical condition after incident at SW OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another is in extremely critical condition after an incident at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Officers said this all started with a call for help from a nearby grocery store. Though the investigation is in the early stages and police are remaining tight-lipped about the details, multiple officers and detectives were at the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash

NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy