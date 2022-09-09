ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Father’ Director Florian Zeller Launches Blue Morning Pictures With Mediawan & Former CAA Agent Federica Sainte-Rose

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gurUb_0hobYlxG00

Oscar winner Florian Zeller ( The Father ), fresh off Venice Film Festival drama The Son , is launching production firm Blue Morning Pictures with backing from European studio Mediawan ( Call My Agent ).

Zeller will oversee the company out of Paris and LA with former CAA agent Federica Sainte-Rose. As part of the deal, Mediawan will finance and produce the slate of film and TV projects with Blue Morning Pictures.

After a career as a playwright, Zeller adapted and directed his first film, The Father , based on his play of the same name, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The film received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Zeller co-winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

Sainte-Rose previously served as an agent in CAA’s Media Finance department, where she was involved in the packaging and sales of films including Christos Nikou’s Fingernails , Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure , Audrey Diwan’s Happening , and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s The Platform .  She also worked on Zeller’s debut The Father and his follow up The Son , starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, which premiered to strong notices in Venice earlier this week.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new adventure with my longtime colleague Federica, whose taste and distinct sensibility I’ve always admired. She and I have a shared vision for telling bold character-driven stories with the hope of moving and engaging audiences on a global scale,” said Zeller. “Mediawan has been a terrific partner for my stage productions in France, and I am thrilled to launch Blue Morning with their support.”

“I am delighted to join forces with Florian and Federica. This new collaboration is fully in line with Mediawan’s strategy, which is to bring together the best creative talents to develop premium content with international appeal. Florian, as both a screenwriter and a director, has a very unique sense of storytelling and I can’t wait to see what story he brings next to the screen,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, Founder and President of Mediawan.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adéquat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, ‘Industry’ Actor Harry Lawtey & ‘Willow’ Star Ellie Bamber Join Movie ‘Anna’ About Murdered Russian Journalist & Putin Scourge Anna Politkovskaya

EXCLUSIVE: House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, Industry actor Harry Lawtey and Willow star Ellie Bamber have joined Maxine Peake (The Village), Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin) in feature thriller Anna (formerly known as Mother Russia). As we revealed earlier this year, the film will tell the story of world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya (Peake), who went from being a local print journalist to braving the Chechen killing fields and exposing Russian state corruption under Vladimir Putin. She refused to give up reporting on the war in Chechnya despite numerous acts of intimidation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: ‘Chevalier’ Written By Stefani Robinson And Directed By Stephen Williams

Chevalier is a biopic about violin virtuoso Joseph Bolonge Chevalier de Saint George directed by Stephen Williams and written by Stefani Robinson. “Play violin concerto #5!” Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) shouts as he steps on stage, confident in his abilities, ready to compete against the revered Mozart. Bologne shreds that violin to a standing ovation from the French elite. His origin begins when he is bought from the French colony of Guadeloupe and dumped at a high-class boarding school for boys by his White, slave-owning father. The school is supposed to nurture his talent as a violinist and sword fighter....
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Toronto Review: Bess Wohl Film ‘Baby Ruby’ Starring Noemie Merlant And Kit Harrington

Did you ever see those videos of women giving birth in high school anatomy class? It’s like watching a David Cronenberg film because childbirth is body horror. The impending task of motherhood is draining, and for some, Postpartum depression is a large part of the terrifying ordeal of being a mom. This is what director/writer Bess Wohl aims to portray in her new feature film Baby Ruby which stars Noemie Merlant and Kit Harrington. Jo (Merlant) is juggling a lot right now. She’s balancing life as a vlogger and influencer with her first child. Her husband Spencer (Harrington) isn’t into any of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

Sam Mendes On Making Movie Magic With Olivia Colman And Micheal Ward In ‘Empire Of Light’, And Why A Woman Should Direct The Next James Bond Film

Sam Mendes was writing the screenplay for what would become Empire of Light and he’d hit a wall. He knew he was writing it for Olivia Colman even though they’d never met. Observing her husband’s frustrations with his script, Alison Balsom, an eminent trumpet soloist, suggested he somehow get in touch with Colman in the hope that the actress could excavate him from the rubble of that darned wall. Eventually, Mendes reached Colman (The Favourite) via her agent. They met on Zoom. “Look, I’m writing something for you,” he recalled telling her. They had a gossip, then chatted briefly about the project. “I told...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87

Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
LA QUINTA, CA
Deadline

Julia Garner Wins At Emmys & Takes 3rd Award For ‘Ozark’: “Thank You For Writing Ruth, She’s Changed My Life”

Julia Garner won at the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony for her role of Ruth in Netflix’s Ozark. This was Garner’s third time winning the trophy, previously taking the accolade in 2019 and again in 2020. “First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy,” she said still surprised by her win. “I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunner Chris Mundy and all the writers in the writer’s room. Thank you for writing Ruth, she’s changed my life.” Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 Garner continued, “I want to thank Jason Bateman for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Venice Film Festival#Blue Morning Pictures#European#Best Picture#Media Finance
Deadline

Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday. Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash. The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus. He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”

Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL
Deadline

‘Pop Idol’ Singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Scottish singer and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethone, a US medical examiner has confirmed.  The former Pop Idol contestant’s death has been ruled an accident by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, after Campbell Danesh was found in his Rochester apartment last month.  His family revealed the singer had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, a trauma he had previously talked about in interviews. In 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings Her Speech After Winning Supporting Actress Comedy Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Watch

“I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang onstage Monday, performing a few lines from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph appeared to be in a state of shock when her name was announced as winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, needing to be escorted onto the stage by her fellow Abbott castmates. When she got there, she took a few more seconds before she broke into the song to kick off her acceptance speech. After she sang, she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys

Here’s one more For Your Consideration piece before you turn your focus to Oscar season: the best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmys. Would you consider Sheryl Lee Ralph’s time onstage one of the highlights of the night? Were you as puzzled as we were when Lizzo called Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein a really big girl? And where the heck was Marcia Brady? Let’s get more specific. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show BEST Having Oprah Winfrey hand out the first award of the night. You just knew it was the right decision because Michael Keaton, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton Nets First Emmy For Lead Turn In ‘Dopesick’, Recalls Getting Hooked On TV During Its First Golden Age

Michael Keaton led off the competitive categories at tonight’s Emmys by capturing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in Dopesick. Accepting the statuette from Oprah Winfrey, the lead presenter called upon to highlight the evening’s gravitas, the 71-year-old Keaton reserved his most heartfelt thanks for his family. In particular, he recalled his father winning a raffle when he was a grade-schooler, bringing home the prize of a black-and-white television set. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “We kind of lived out in the country” in Pennsylvania, he explained, and the device became his portal to a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Steven Spielberg Talks “Daunting” Experience Of Bringing Teen Years To Big Screen In ‘The Fabelmans’ – Toronto

Steven Spielberg has described his semi-autobiographical picture The Fabelmans, delving into the teenage experiences that led him into filmmaking, as the most “daunting” project of his six-decade, blockbuster filmmaking career. The feature, which releases in the U.S. via Universal on November 23, world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday evening to rave reviews and predictions of awards season glory. The thinly veiled account of Spielberg’s own formative years, stars rising Canadian actor Gabriel LaBelle as movie-obsessed teenage Sammy Fabelman, in a cast also featuring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “I thought it was going to be a...
NFL
Deadline

What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late-night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel —  who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t budge. Emmys...
NFL
Deadline

Barbara Hershey Joins Nick Nolte In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’ — TIFF Market

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Portrait Of A Lady) is attached to join Nick Nolte in Hank Bedford’s feature Eugene The Marine. Nolte will play Gene, a former marine and widower who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. Hershey, well known for her work in movies including Hannah and Her Sisters, Beaches, The Portrait of a Lady and Black Swan, will play Frances, a mysteriously familiar woman who sparks a new chapter in his life.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Lavender Bath Gone Wrong As She Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

Veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge tonight won her first Emmy, conquering the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with her standout turn on HBO’s The White Lotus. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) “Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night,” said Coolidge up top. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it’s incredible.” Coolidge added that she’d taken “a lavender bath” just before the show, with it making her “swell up” inside her dress. “I’m having a hard time speaking,” she deadpanned. “But anyway, this is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Meghan Markle Podcast On Pause During Queen Elizabeth II Mourning Period

Meghan Markle has put her popular Spotify podcast Archetypes on hold following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth II. According to a message on the podcast’s home page, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.” The Queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Markle, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, debuted the podcast last month, overtaking – at least temporarily – the usual Spotify U.S. frontrunner Joe Rogan on the Spotify charts. (Archetypes currently is at the #2 spot, with The Joe Rogan Experience at #1). Produced by...
WORLD
Deadline

Glenn Close Pulls Out Of San Sebastian Jury Due To Family Emergency

Glenn Close no longer will preside over the San Sebastian jury and has canceled her trip to the festival due to a family emergency. “I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the Festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home,” Close said in a statement. “I apologize to the Festival, the Jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees, and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all.” Argentinian producer Matías Mosteirín, who already was announced as part of the jury, will serve as the president. Mosteirin’s feature...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
35K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy