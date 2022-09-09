ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say

This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Your skin care routine could benefit from a retinol serum — derms explain how

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to our skin care routines, aren't we all looking for that one special magic potion that will leave our complexions glowing? Sadly, miracle ingredients don't actually exist. But you can still achieve stellar results with one skin care wonder: retinol.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $30 Retinol Cream From Amazon “Works Just as Well as High-end Skincare” — & It’s Currently Over 40% Off

When you think it’s time to add retinol into your skincare routine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of retinol products on the market — and all of them are a bit pricey. But according to over 2,700 reviewers, one affordable retinol product on Amazon can compete with the rest, and it’s currently on sale for just under $17. The Remedial Pax Day & Night Retinol & Collagen Moisturizer banishes fine lines just as effectively as more high-end brands. It restores skin elasticity and tone with its 5 percent hyaluronic acid, green tea, and aloe vera. And vitamin E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ Cleanser That's on Rare Sale for Only $5

After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it.” So...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Exfoliating eczema: What to know

Exfoliating eczema may improve the skin’s appearance and stop the buildup of dead skin cells that can worsen flare-ups. However, the risk of skin irritation means that exfoliation could do more harm than good. Eczema is a common skin condition, with various types affecting 31.6 million people in the...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Are you washing your baseball hats often enough? A cleaning expert weighs in

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Baseball hats have been a trending accessory that don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. They’re the perfect accessory for your errand-running fits or to balance out your go-to everyday office look. You might even have a favorite that you pop on most often. But how often do you wash it?
HEALTH

