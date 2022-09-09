US stocks jump in bid for 3-day rally as the dollar shows signs of weakening

US stocks jumped on Friday in a bid for a three-day rally as both the US dollar and Treasury yields moved lower.

A period of consolidation in both yields and the dollar could be on the horizon following their strong moves higher, according to Fairlead's Katie Stockton.

"A short-term shift is likely on the macro front, with the dollar and Treasury yields poised to consolidate for a couple weeks," she said.

US stocks moved higher on Friday, paving the way for a three-day rally as both the US dollar and Treasury yields took a breather from their recent surges and moved lower.

A declining dollar is a boon for US stocks, especially multinational stocks that have high costs in the US but sell a lot of their products overseas. Meanwhile, a decline in Treasury yields often helps boost growth stocks as the cost of capital moves lower.

But the declines are relatively small when accounting for their multi-month rallies. The US dollar index is down just 1.5% from its recent cycle high of $110.70. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yield has fallen about 10 basis points from its recent high to 3.25%.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Friday:

But even small moves lower in both the US dollar and Treasury yields could have a big impact on different asset classes, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 2.85% to $85.92 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, rose 2.92% to $91.75.

Bitcoin climbed 4.95% to $20,931. Ether prices rose 2.20% to $1,708.

Gold ticked up 0.47% to $1,728.20 per ounce. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 7 basis points to 3.25%.