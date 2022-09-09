K-9 Officer in Louisiana Assists in the Arrest of Three Suspects in September 5 Shooting. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on September 6, 2022, that on September 5, 2022, at 8:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers responding to the call were able to get a description of the individuals, and they were able to find two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was apprehended nearby with the help of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO