OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An O klahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.

On Thursday afternoon, an Oklahoma City officer on a motorcycle pulled over a vehicle along I-40 for a traffic stop.

The officer got off of his motorcycle and was speaking to the driver of the vehicle. Suddenly, a trailer disconnected from a passing vehicle and hit the officer’s motorcycle.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, investigators say the person who was pulling the trailer didn’t stop.

Officials say this should serve as a reminder to always secure your trailer before you get on the road.

