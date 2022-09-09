OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An O klahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
On Thursday afternoon, an Oklahoma City officer on a motorcycle pulled over a vehicle along I-40 for a traffic stop.
The officer got off of his motorcycle and was speaking to the driver of the vehicle. Suddenly, a trailer disconnected from a passing vehicle and hit the officer’s motorcycle.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
However, investigators say the person who was pulling the trailer didn’t stop.
Officials say this should serve as a reminder to always secure your trailer before you get on the road.
