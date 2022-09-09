ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tf2zz_0hobWMa900

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An O klahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.

On Thursday afternoon, an Oklahoma City officer on a motorcycle pulled over a vehicle along I-40 for a traffic stop.

High School teacher allegedly berating students

The officer got off of his motorcycle and was speaking to the driver of the vehicle. Suddenly, a trailer disconnected from a passing vehicle and hit the officer’s motorcycle.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, investigators say the person who was pulling the trailer didn’t stop.

Officials say this should serve as a reminder to always secure your trailer before you get on the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 10

reality isn't real
4d ago

They didn't stop because they were illegal or had warrants. A person that has nothing to hide stops.

Reply(2)
5
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Residential theft leads to high-speed pursuit through OKC

Three people remain behind bars following a high-speed pursuit through southern Logan County and into Oklahoma City. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 after two deputies were called out to Rosewood Addition, located at Penn and Waterloo, after a witness saw people inside a newly built home with flashlights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver in custody after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a person into custody after an overnight pursuit involving a pickup that had a dog in the pickup bed. Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that officers tried to pull over a suspect on the west side of the metro. The driver sped away, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers got involved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy