Read full article on original website
Related
beechgrove-athletics.com
Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Beech Grove Invite (Indian Creek, Monrovia, Orchard, Raymond Park, Speedway, Triton Central)
It was a great evening for the BG Invite! Weather was nice and cool and most of our runners set a new PR (personal record). It was a close 3rd place finish with a tie between BG and Indian Creek but BG came out ahead with their 6th runner finishing 32nd and Indian Creek’s runner finishing 35th. Here are our top finishers:
beechgrove-athletics.com
Beech grove Girls Varsity Golf wins in match play against Crispus Attucks on a time-shortened event
Beech Grove won against Crispus Attucks in a two girl best ball match play match. Beech Grove won the first four holes, halved on the 5th hole, and won the last 6th hole in a time-shortened match. Very proud of how the Beech Grove girls Eva and Kyra learned a differnet type of game, were respectful, and showed great sportmanship. Crispus Attucks’ girls Jayda and Jordan also showed great attidtude and sportmanship.
beechgrove-athletics.com
Boys Middle School Cross Country finishes 10th place at Whiteland Invite
The boys cross country team ran in the Whiteland Invite this past Saturday against 11 schools and a total of 147 boys. This is one of our biggest meets all year with tough competition. We had one runner who had a new PR: Trenton Schultz 17:58. Here were our top 5 finishers:
beechgrove-athletics.com
Girl’s Basketball Apparel Shop
Basketball season is right around the corner. With that being said, the Beech Grove Girls Basketball team shop is now open! We offer a BG plain logo, as well as GBB specific. There is also spirit wear available for your family and friends. Check out the shop details below. OUR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beechgrove-athletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Herron 3 – 1
The girls showed great teamwork and never give up attitude to come home with the win tonight.!
beechgrove-athletics.com
Comments / 0