Marion County, IN

Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Beech Grove Invite (Indian Creek, Monrovia, Orchard, Raymond Park, Speedway, Triton Central)

It was a great evening for the BG Invite! Weather was nice and cool and most of our runners set a new PR (personal record). It was a close 3rd place finish with a tie between BG and Indian Creek but BG came out ahead with their 6th runner finishing 32nd and Indian Creek’s runner finishing 35th. Here are our top finishers:
Beech grove Girls Varsity Golf wins in match play against Crispus Attucks on a time-shortened event

Beech Grove won against Crispus Attucks in a two girl best ball match play match. Beech Grove won the first four holes, halved on the 5th hole, and won the last 6th hole in a time-shortened match. Very proud of how the Beech Grove girls Eva and Kyra learned a differnet type of game, were respectful, and showed great sportmanship. Crispus Attucks’ girls Jayda and Jordan also showed great attidtude and sportmanship.
Girl’s Basketball Apparel Shop

Basketball season is right around the corner. With that being said, the Beech Grove Girls Basketball team shop is now open! We offer a BG plain logo, as well as GBB specific. There is also spirit wear available for your family and friends. Check out the shop details below. OUR...
