With all of our various electronic devices these days, it can be a bit of a hassle to keep everything charged up at all times. That is until the Hapwer PowerMate came along. The Hapwr PowerMate is an all-in-one charger with super fast charging and multiple ports. It offers powerful charging, with 105W and 145W options that will keep your devices juiced up quickly and efficiently.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO