Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
Verstappen within touching distance of title after Monza win
Max Verstappen romped to an easy victory at the Italian Grand Prix after Ferrari gambled away Charles Leclerc’s lead on a two-stop strategy. Leclerc had got away from pole position easily to control the first part of the race while Verstappen worked to recover from seventh on the grid. The Dutchman dispatched the task rapidly, rising to third after two laps and second on lap 5, but he couldn’t close down Leclerc for the lead. Both drivers were on the soft tire, on which their cars were equally suited.
Verstappen salutes ‘amazing’ Red Bull form, shrugs off boos
Max Verstappen praised his Red Bull Racing team for its “amazing” run of form after winning his fifth race in a row despite starting seventh at the Italian Grand Prix. The championship leader has won three of the past four races despite starting from lowly grid positions, securing victory from 10th in Budapest, 14th at Spa-Francorchamps and now seventh in Monza. As he moves within striking distance of his second drivers’ championship with six rounds remaining, Verstappen says Red Bull needs to enjoy the run it’s on.
De Vries keeps debut points after investigation
Nyck de Vries scored points on his debut in the Italian Grand Prix and escaped punishment for driving erratically behind the safety car. The Williams stand-in was only called up to replace Alex Albon on Saturday morning after the latter came down with appendicitis but produced a stunning performance to reach Q2 and then finish ninth after a race-long battle for points. However, an investigation after the race threatened to ruin his fairytale, as de Vries was summoned for braking unexpectedly in front of Zhou Guanyu when behind the safety car, but he was only reprimanded as the stewards took into account his status as a late replacement.
Toyota takes home 1-2 at Fuji
It was only fitting that on a warm, beautiful late summer day at Fuji Speedway, that Toyota Gazoo Racing would celebrate the return of the FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Fuji with a 1-2 finish at its home circuit. Toyota picked up right where it left off when...
VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap
The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.
Neuville triumphs as Hyundai takes 1-2-3 at Acropolis Rally Greece
Thierry Neuville secured victory at EKO Acropolis Rally Greece on Sunday afternoon, leading a historic 1-2-3 finish for the Hyundai i20 N. The Belgian driver seized the top spot early on Saturday after nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb retired with alternator failure. From that moment onwards he never looked back.
Newgarden ready for a reset after "really tough year"
Josef Newgarden put on a show in the 2022 IndyCar season finale. Starting 25th after a rare mistake in qualifying, he made maximum use of an aggressive four-stop strategy to climb through the field to second. “We tried today, for sure,” he said. “We gave our best, as we always...
'I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency' - Power
Will Power played the self-described “long game” in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, and it paid off at Laguna Seca on Sunday when he joined the ranks of two-time champions. “I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency,” said Power, who claimed his solitary victory of...
Power seals IndyCar title; Palou claims Laguna win
Will Power won the championship, Alex Palou won the race and Josef Newgarden came close to upstaging both of them in a frantic NTT IndyCar Series title-decider at Laguna Seca. The No. 12 Team Penske Chevy started from pole and Power really only needed to not have anything go too far sideways in order to claim the Astor Cup for the second time of his career. But when the time came, the biggest threat among his four rivals proved to be the one that started the day with arguably the greatest disadvantage: Newgarden had lined up on the back row of the grid after a mistake at the start of qualifying yesterday.
FIA meeting F1 teams to discuss sporting matters
The FIA will hold a Formula 1 Sporting Summit on the day following the Italian Grand Prix “to discuss a range of sporting matters” but not Super License points. The topic of the Super License points allocation has become part of a heated debate after Red Bull stated it wanted to give Colton Herta a race seat in 2023 but the American needs an exemption. That stems from the lack of points IndyCar drivers receive outside the top three positions in the championship, but sources confirmed to RACER that the latest meeting is more related to on-track matters.
Alpine CEO slams Piastri - "It’s perhaps better this way"
Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has hit back at Oscar Piastri’s version of events regarding his move to McLaren, saying his team never told Alpine he was leaving but that they’re better off apart. Piastri was signed by McLaren in July but became the center of a tug-of-war when...
Szafnauer ‘looks a little silly’ over CRB ruling - Brown
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been made to look “a little silly” by the FIA Contract Recognition Board confirming that Oscar Piastri has a McLaren deal as a result of comments made prior to the decision, according to Zak Brown. Szafnauer criticized Piastri’s integrity and stated that...
Palou looking ahead after missing IndyCar title hunt
Alex Palou saved the best for last in his 2022 IndyCar season, delivering his first win of the year with a display of dominance on a scale rarely seen in the final race at Laguna Seca on Sunday. The Spaniard qualified fifth, but started 11th after being handed a six-place...
BMW CCA Foundation names 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September's Car of the Month
The BMW CCA Foundation and The Ultimate Driving Museum have selected the 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September’s “Car of the Month Brought to You By Continental.” The campaign, which began in June, will spotlight one car each month until the remainder of the year, to help support The Power of M exhibit at the Museum, celebrating BMW Motorsport’s 50th anniversary.
Hints of reconciliation after Palou's strong finish
Alex Palou’s career-best performance at Laguna Seca was another reminder of how dangerous the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion can be when he has a car underneath him that’s capable of winning. The Spaniard toyed with the opposition on Sunday, leaving Josef Newgarden, the season’s king of victories,...
Albon recovering after ICU spell with respiratory failure
Alex Albon is recovering in hospital after being admitted to intensive care on Saturday due to post-surgery complications. The Williams driver was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning after feeling unwell, ruling him out of the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. As Nyck de Vries replaced him, Albon...
Helio Castroneves makes Ferrari Challenge paddock visit
Helio Castroneves is a man of immense racing talents and holds an unmatched racing resume. Four times the winner of the Indy 500 and two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Helio is no stranger to a racing paddock. And yet he is most definitely a novice of the Ferrari Challenge championship.
