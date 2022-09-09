ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cecil Whig

Stormwater Management Division to restore 2,500 linear feet of stream banks

ELKTON — The Cecil County Stormwater Management Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) will move forward with a stormwater retrofit project that will restore 2,500 linear feet of an unnamed stream bank near the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services Building in North East. The project will include the construction of a system of grass swales, storm inlets and storm drains to capture the stormwater that has caused the erosion of the bank. ...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

