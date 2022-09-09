Read full article on original website
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Harry Styles explains why he found new LGBT drama ‘My Policeman’ “so devastating”
At its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Harry Styles described the central theme of his new film My Policeman as “wasted time”. The Michael Grandage-directed film (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) sees Tom (Styles), a 1950s English policeman, enter into a love triangle with his lover, museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) and wife, schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin). Flashing forward to the 1990s, the trio (played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively) attempt to repair their interpersonal damage from 40 years prior.
Death Cab For Cutie on their new album ‘Asphalt Meadows’: “This feels like a new band”
Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has told NME about how the creation of the band’s upcoming tenth album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ made them “feel like a new band”, while also revealing that one of the album’s tracks took 25 years to complete. The...
Paramore share another clip of a new song and announce two LA gigs
Appear to have shared another snippet of an upcoming track as they announced two new shows in LA. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ came out in 2017, hinted at the start of their next era on social media last week. Early next month the band will hit the road in North America for their first live shows in more than four years.
Watch Post Malone cover ‘Last Kiss’, the song made famous by Pearl Jam
Post Malone has shared his cover of the 1961 Wayne Cochran song, ‘Last Kiss’, which was made famous by Pearl Jam in the ’90s. The singer-songwriter posted a video of him performing an acoustic version of the song that remains Pearl Jam’s highest-charting hit (Number Two in the Billboard charts, 1999).
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
How the internet reacted to last night’s Emmys
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And as ever, a massive part of the fun was seeing what the internet had to say about the winners, presenters and comedy bits. Kenan Thompson led a big song and dance...
Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project
Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project. News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media. “52,000 people. Sold...
Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.
Bruce Springsteen has a new album on the way this year, says Jann Wenner
Bruce Springsteen has a new album in the pipeline, according to Jann Wenner. The former Rolling Stone founder let slip that The Boss is releasing a new record in an interview about his new memoir Like A Rolling Stone with Billboard. When asked about current pop and hip-hop music, he...
Listen to ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini’s “optimistic” new single ‘Tommy’s Dream’
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini has released their second official single titled ‘Tommy’s Dream’. : Soundtrack Of My Life: ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini Bon Boulash. Released via Relentless Records, ‘Tommy’s Dream’ is an upbeat offering that Bimini has described as being...
Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM pauses after six years
Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM, a global station and platform focused on electronic music will pause in October after six years on air. The founder shared a statement on social media regarding the pause, and Worldwide FM’s social channels also described a “period of transition” as well as plans to offer minimal service as they re-evaluate financial options for the station.
Phum Viphurit, SALES, Grrrl Gang and more announced for Joyland Jakarta
Phum Viphurit and Sales have been added to the line-up of this November’s Joyland Jakarta. The two artists were announced as part of the festival’s second phase line-up announcement, which expands their first-wave line-up to a size of 35 artists. Indonesian acts newly added to the line-up include Kunto Aji, Efek Rumah Kaca, Grrrl Gang, and more. Other significant additions included The Adams, Yura Yunita, as well as Isyana Sarasvati.
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett launches new project writing and soundtracking his own horror story
Metallica guitarist and passionate horror enthusiast Kirk Hammett has launched a new project, in which he soundtracks an eerie story he has penned comprised of fictional journal entries. On September 11, Hammett shared a link on social media to a TikTok video that pairs footage of a winding road with...
Sam Fender cancels upcoming US tour dates to “look after my own mental health”
Sam Fender has cancelled his remaining 2022 US tour dates to look after his mental health. Read his statement below. Fender was set to perform in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver later this month, along with supporting Florence And The Machine at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and a festival set at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.
Watch Pearl Jam cover Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ at Madison Square Garden
Pearl Jam have delivered a rendition of Wet Leg‘s ‘Chaise Longue’ as part of their star-filled show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The band’s show – which marked the first time they’d played that venue in six years – came as part of their current North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, 2020’s ‘Gigaton’.
The Snuts win battle with their record label to release new album ‘Burn The Empire’ early
The Snuts have won the battle to release their forthcoming new album ‘Burn The Empire’ a week early. It comes after the band recently called on their fans to “bombard” Parlophone Records so that they can hear the record before their UK tour kicks off at Bristol O2 Academy on October 2.
Taylor Swift to release deluxe edition of ‘Midnights’ with three bonus tracks
Taylor Swift has revealed a fifth edition of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, exclusive in the US to retail chain Target. The album’s ‘Lavender’ edition is named for the pastel purple hue slicked over the title and tracklisting on its cover (as well as the left-side bar of the CD version’s jewel case). The CD will feature three as-yet-untitled bonus tracks, including one new song and two remixes. It’ll also come with a collectible lyric booklet that includes exclusive photos, and unique artwork on the disc itself.
NBC air just seconds of Ozzy Osbourne’s NFL performance
Only a few seconds of Ozzy Osbourne‘s half-time performance at the NFL season opening was broadcast on television by NBC. On Thursday evening (September 8), the singer performed a multi-song medley at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, which marked the first game of the 2022 NFL season.
Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
