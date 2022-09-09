ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 16

Chris Maes
5d ago

you let one spit on it they all do it 😜 then what...jail is about control you act up !! you dealt with 💯🤣😂😳😆😆😆

Reply
6
Scott Wiley
6d ago

their cops and it's from Boulder they'll get away with it. just like the Ramsey case let it go who cares cops always win. FTW.

Reply
3
Beth Ewalt
6d ago

those officers need to be fired, period end of story, that's so shameful and barbaric, c'mon, aren't we better than this Boulder? disgusting!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS Denver

Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting

Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment

No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District  Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths. 
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Sonny Almanza appears in court in deadly shooting of officer

Sonny Thomas Almanza appeared in court Wednesday for the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#The Inmate#County Jail#Violent Crime
californiaexaminer.net

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon in bldg.

Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Golden Pit Bull Attack Update: One Dog Put Down, Victims Hospitalized

Update: The Golden Police Department has provided additional information about the September 14 dog attack, including an update on the status of the 89-year-old woman and twelve-year-old boy injured during the incident. The woman is "currently alive but in critical condition at St. Anthony's Hospital," while the boy is "also alive and in stable condition at Children's Hospital," according to the GPD.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Dramatic video: RV loses control, careens into Winchell's

Newly released footage from Lakewood police shows the dramatic moment the driver of an RV lost control and went careening into a Winchell's Donut House. It was just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15, when police believe the driver of the RV lost control while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Colfax Avenue. While she survived her injuries, at the time she was transported to the hospital unconscious. Because of her medical condition, investigators have been unable to speak with her. As a result, the investigation remains open.  Traffic cameras show four different angles of the crash....
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy