Read full article on original website
Related
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
purewow.com
This Is When the Queen’s Funeral Will Be Held, According to ‘Operation London Bridge’
Early this afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement with the somber news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. After reports came in that the monarch was experiencing poor health, the news was shared to the official royal family social media accounts, where they said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral
London — Queen Elizabeth II left Scotland for the final time on Tuesday, as her coffin began its journey to London where crowds of mourners have begun lining up to pay their respects when she lies in state before a state funeral next week. Earlier in the day, crowds lined up in Scotland's capital to try and pay their respects in person to the queen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route
LONDON/BELFAST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - King Charles and members of the royal family received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets in heavy rain to mark its arrival in the British capital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Queen’s state funeral route and where to watch it as coffin carried to Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has begun her final journey to London, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects before her funeral next week. The Queen’s coffin arrived at the royal residence in Edinburgh on Sunday following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where she died peacefully on Thursday.
Inside The ‘London Bridge’ Protocol: Here's What Will Happen On The Day Queen Elizabeth II Dies
Hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement revealing that doctors are “concerned” for Queen Elizabeth II’s health, it seems the monarch’s family, as well as the nation as a whole, is bracing itself for the worst. Several members of the royal family are reportedly rushing to...
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Monday, Sept. 12 — King Charles II and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Parliament to receive condolences from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Comments / 0