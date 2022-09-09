Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey to London Breaks Online Flight-Tracking Record
More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN
Less than one quarter of Canadians want Charles to be King
Less than a quarter of Canadians believe that Charles should be the King in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll has found.Charles, the eldest son of the Queen, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation's monarch upon his mother's death at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September. He was formally proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, prompting the Commonwealth realms — Canada, New Zealand and Australia to declare him the head of the state.“We have every confidence that His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Royal Family greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Queen's children and grandchildren greeted her coffin on its arrival at Buckingham Palace. The King was there with Royal Family members including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan. The hearse, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, travelled by...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
BBC
Lady Mary Peters says attending Queen's burial service at Windsor will be a 'privilege'
Lady Mary Peters says attending the Queen's burial committal service at Windsor Castle will be a "privilege on what will be a very moving occasion". Queen Elizabeth appointed the Olympic great to numerous honours including most recently the Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019. That particular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
BBC
Queen’s Victoria’s last journey shown through pictures
Photos found on the Isle of Wight show how Islanders marked the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. Thousands of people can be seen lining the streets as the Queen's coffin was taken from Osborne House to the quayside at East Cowes. Osborne House was the Queen's summer home and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
Queen's funeral guests: Who's coming and who's not?
The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
Comments / 0