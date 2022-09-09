Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Fire Department explains what parents, caregivers should know when children or infants need CPR
CANTON, Mich. – The Canton Fire Department took the time to help people learn how to do hands-only CPR. But if you have a smaller child at home, there are differences in the technique that you need to know. Karlitia Johnson is teaching her coworkers at Brilliant Detroit how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westside Art Hop returning to Ann Arbor porches, yards this fall
ANN ARBOR – The semiannual Westside Art Hop is returning this fall to the historic Old West Side. The event, described as “a cross between an art walk and an art fair,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon-5 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County teen who helped save man’s life urges others to learn hands-only CPR
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl jumped into action when a man had a cardiac episode at the restaurant she was working at. By using hands-only CPR, she helped the man regain his pulse by the time medics arrived. Now, she’s urging others to learn the life-saving technique.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband saves wife who went into cardiac arrest with hands-only CPR instructed by a local dispatcher
YPSILANTI, Mich. – It’s a day Karen Grams of Ypsilanti doesn’t remember, and one her husband Bobby will never forget. The day her heart just stopped beating. “We were having a conversation and apparently, the conversation stopped, and he heard a thud,” said Karen Grams. Bobby...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods
DETROIT – At the Homeland Security office in Detroit, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials will have their eyes on it and start alerting residents with a new program. These officials want to be able to contact as many people as possible at that exact...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lineup of shows at Concordia University Ann Arbor this fall provides many options
Through the generous support of Karl and Shirley Kreft, the Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University strives to inspire the artistic, intellectual, and creative experiences of CUAA students and surrounding community members. This fall, the program welcomes artists of various disciplines and backgrounds to campus to enlighten others and share...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is launching a new Detroit Police Reserve Academy class. The class launching on Tuesday (Sept. 13) will feature 10 candidates who will complete a 9-week Reserve Officer Training Program and join over 60 DPD Reserve officers currently serving. Graduates of the class will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native, hairstylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy award-winning series shares passion for healthy hair
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Detroit’s very own Lizzo won big at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Her show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the best competition program category. RuPaul’s Drag Race has won in that category consecutively since 2018. The head of hair for the series,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County Health Department: Opioid deaths on rise
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County Health Department officials said that opioid overdose deaths among county residents increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. The trend is consistent with a national rise in opioid-related fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This famous comedian brings his “Fancy Rascal” tour to Detroit
Scottish actor and comedian Craig Ferguson is a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. He was the host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2015 where he was presented the Peabody award in 2009. Today, he joined Jason Carr on “Live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Motawi Tileworks celebrates 30 years of business with workshops
ANN ARBOR – Join Motawi Tileworks to celebrate the big 3-0 with tile-making workshops, a new exhibit and a staff art sale. On Saturday, Oct. 1, community members can stop by the Ann Arbor company to take a self-guided tour of an archival display and shop locally-made ceramics and art by Motawi artisans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These jewelry trends will brighten up your fall wardrobe
Meet the Detroit businesswoman who is making a name for herself with her own brand of jewelry and fashion accessories, as well as her community involvement. Autumn is rapidly approaching! Prepare for pumpkin spice lattes, cool winds, and a wardrobe change. Even though the change of seasons is a great reason to buy new clothes, we can’t forget about accessories.
ClickOnDetroit.com
37-year-old motorcyclist killed in Warren crash
WARREN, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a Warren crash. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the area of 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Warren police and fire units were dispatched to the area regarding a traffic crash involving a pickup truck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, multiple injured after house fire on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person was killed, and multiple people were injured due to a house fire that took place on Detroit’s east side. The fire happened on Hoover Street between East State Fair and 7 Mile Road. The paramedics transferred two more victims from the house fire, including...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where you can get new fall COVID-19 booster shots in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at several locations across Washtenaw County. The bivalent vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer recently received emergency use authorizations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The shots have been updated to better protect individuals from the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, which are currently the dominant variants in the country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland, Dearborn Heights gun shop owners take extra security measures after thieves steal dozens of weapons
Gun shop owners in Westland and Dearborn Heights are taking extra security measures after thieves made off with dozens of guns over a few days. Federal investigators are wondering if the two incidents are connected. One of the establishments that got robbed was the Armed In Michigan gun shop on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown
FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood leads to lockdowns at both middle and high schools. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned that at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter
INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
Comments / 0