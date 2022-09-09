ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Westside Art Hop returning to Ann Arbor porches, yards this fall

ANN ARBOR – The semiannual Westside Art Hop is returning this fall to the historic Old West Side. The event, described as “a cross between an art walk and an art fair,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon-5 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royal Oak, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Royal Oak, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ROMULUS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lineup of shows at Concordia University Ann Arbor this fall provides many options

Through the generous support of Karl and Shirley Kreft, the Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University strives to inspire the artistic, intellectual, and creative experiences of CUAA students and surrounding community members. This fall, the program welcomes artists of various disciplines and backgrounds to campus to enlighten others and share...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disease#United States#Charity#Detroit Team Hope Walk#Americans
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is launching a new Detroit Police Reserve Academy class. The class launching on Tuesday (Sept. 13) will feature 10 candidates who will complete a 9-week Reserve Officer Training Program and join over 60 DPD Reserve officers currently serving. Graduates of the class will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County Health Department: Opioid deaths on rise

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County Health Department officials said that opioid overdose deaths among county residents increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. The trend is consistent with a national rise in opioid-related fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This famous comedian brings his “Fancy Rascal” tour to Detroit

Scottish actor and comedian Craig Ferguson is a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. He was the host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2015 where he was presented the Peabody award in 2009. Today, he joined Jason Carr on “Live...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Motawi Tileworks celebrates 30 years of business with workshops

ANN ARBOR – Join Motawi Tileworks to celebrate the big 3-0 with tile-making workshops, a new exhibit and a staff art sale. On Saturday, Oct. 1, community members can stop by the Ann Arbor company to take a self-guided tour of an archival display and shop locally-made ceramics and art by Motawi artisans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These jewelry trends will brighten up your fall wardrobe

Meet the Detroit businesswoman who is making a name for herself with her own brand of jewelry and fashion accessories, as well as her community involvement. Autumn is rapidly approaching! Prepare for pumpkin spice lattes, cool winds, and a wardrobe change. Even though the change of seasons is a great reason to buy new clothes, we can’t forget about accessories.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

37-year-old motorcyclist killed in Warren crash

WARREN, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a Warren crash. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the area of 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Warren police and fire units were dispatched to the area regarding a traffic crash involving a pickup truck...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 killed, multiple injured after house fire on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person was killed, and multiple people were injured due to a house fire that took place on Detroit’s east side. The fire happened on Hoover Street between East State Fair and 7 Mile Road. The paramedics transferred two more victims from the house fire, including...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s where you can get new fall COVID-19 booster shots in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – The newly updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at several locations across Washtenaw County. The bivalent vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer recently received emergency use authorizations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The shots have been updated to better protect individuals from the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, which are currently the dominant variants in the country.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood leads to lockdowns at both middle and high schools. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned that at...
FRASER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy