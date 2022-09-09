Read full article on original website
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
KTVU FOX 2
2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SFGate
SF police arrest 2 women suspected in at least 13 armed robberies
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple injured in Highway 4 shooting and crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving, was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the Monday morning Highway 4 shooting in...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in horrific San Carlos murder to undergo mental evaluation
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man who prosecutors say used a sword to kill a woman on a street in San Carlos will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, appeared in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday afternoon to...
Petaluma DUI suspect’s blood was at three times legal limit, police say
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A 31-year-old Rohnert Park man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Monday after crashing into a fence at the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit parking lot in Petaluma, police said. The collision was reported about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington and Copeland streets, according to Petaluma […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SFist
Three People Shot In Unsuccessful Robbery Attempt at San Leandro Marijuana Grow
What may or may not have been a legal indoor cannabis grow facility suffered an armed robbery attempt where plenty of gunfire was exchanged Sunday morning, with one of the suspects and two facility workers now hospitalized. Even in the legal marijuana era, the threat of violent, armed heists is...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible Highway 4 shooting under investigation by California Highway Patrol
ANTIOCH, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a possible shooting on Highway 4 Monday morning. Multiple officers were at the scene as two westbound lanes and the Hillcrest off-ramp were closed near Antioch. Two crashed cars, one with visible bullet holes, were on the side of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman sues SFPD after rape kit DNA was used to ID her as suspect
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman whose rape kit was used by San Francisco police to identify her as suspect in a crime filed a lawsuit against the city and its police department on Monday. The woman is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit and prosecutors have already dropped...
KTVU FOX 2
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were "conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle "left the roadway and...
