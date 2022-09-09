ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Clayton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

SF police arrest 2 women suspected in at least 13 armed robberies

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#County Jail#Prison#The Marsh Creek Detention#Mcdf
KTVU FOX 2

2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in Highway 4 shooting and crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving, was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the Monday morning Highway 4 shooting in...
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were "conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle "left the roadway and...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy