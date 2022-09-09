Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO