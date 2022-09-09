Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Local briefs: Jeremy Garay back with El Salvador National Team; Colgan volleyball now 9-0
Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay will be in camp with the El Salvador Men's National Soccer team in preparation for its international friendly Sept. 27 against Peru at Audi Field in Washington D.C. Garay is a member of D.C. United who has previously appeared with the El Salvador men’s senior national...
Inside Nova
N.Va. Senior Olympics puts camaraderie first, competition second
Two weeks comprising more than 70 events kicked off Sept. 10, but for participants in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, competition is only one part of the story. Those taking part are doing their best to “live healthy longer,” said Senior Olympics chairman Herb Levitan, presiding over opening ceremonies at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington.
Inside Nova
Langley, Potomac School earn second victories
The Langley Saxons and Potomac School Panthers earned their second victories in different manners in non-conference high-school football home games Sept. 9. Langley (2-1) won in dramatic fashion by scoring a late eight points to defeat the Oakton Cougars, 21-14. Oakton fell to 2-1. There was no such suspense for...
Inside Nova
A tough weekend for three Arlington teams
By lopsided and close scores the Bishop O’Connell Knights, Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals lost in high-school football action this past weekend. * The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost 17-10 at home to the Chantilly Chargers on Sept. 9 in non-district action. The game was tied at 7 thanks to...
Inside Nova
Potomac School cross country runner wins big
He was a late entry, but Charlie Ortmans eventually became the life of the party. The Potomac School senior cross country runner registered for the annual Monroe Parker Invitational high-school meet only the night before the high-school competition and well past the supposed deadline. Ortmans, though, was at the starting line in plenty of time for the boys varsity race the morning of Sept. 10 on the Burke Lake Park course and blew away the field, winning in a fast time of 14:53.
Inside Nova
New 24/7 tutoring available to Arlington students
The start of a new school year has brought a new tool for Arlington secondary-school students in need of academic assistance. And they can receive it at any time of the day or night. The county school system has contracted with a firm called Paper to provide 24/7 online support,...
Inside Nova
New Fairfax superintendent making rounds in 'listening tour'
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid will host community conversations across the school division through November to get to know various communities. School officials are scheduling events at high schools in each pyramid from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here are the dates for Dranesville District students’ pyramids:. •...
Inside Nova
Four more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 22
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of four more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing to 22 the number of counties that have done so. Jasper, Madison, Throckmorton and Wichita counties are the latest to declare an invasion. They’ve signed resolutions expressing...
Inside Nova
This week's high school football schedule (Prince William County)
Freedom-Woodbridge at Unity Reed, 7 p.m. James Wood at Brentsville, 7 p.m. Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m. Osbourn Park at Herndon, 7 p.m. Potomac at Osbourn, 7 p.m. Briar Woods at Forest Park, 7 p.m. Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7 p.m. Colgan at John Champe, 7 p.m. Richmond Christian at...
Inside Nova
Arlington school leaders upbeat on transportation but acknowledge issues
Acknowledging that some challenges remain, Arlington’s superintendent of schools reported what he considered “marked improvements” in school-transportation matters at the start of this school year. Just over 16,000 students are slated to be served by 158 school-bus routes for the new school year, Superintendent Francisco Durán reported...
Inside Nova
Movie theater backs out of Manassas Park deal
The movie chain intended to anchor the newest downtown development in Manassas Park has pulled out of a deal with the city to build and operate the proposed theater adjacent to the new city hall building. The original plan was for the city to transfer the downtown property to Cinema...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
Inside Nova
Special prosecutor appointed in school board appeal for father of Loudoun school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors advance new commuter garage
A new commuter garage in Woodbridge is one step closer to reality. Last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized a public hearing on the final design for the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Garage. The 1,400-space garage is planned to be built at 2501 Opitz Blvd., near Stonebridge at Potomac...
Inside Nova
InFive: Fauquier teacher death, school security and clearing skies
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced new locations for the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Runners Village and MCM Kids Run during a news conference Monday. 4. Teacher, wife deaths. A science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County and...
Inside Nova
Manassas loses out on roundabout funds
Manassas is once again looking for money to fund its Centreville Road roundabout and Mathis Avenue road diet after being snubbed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for the third time. Last month, when USDOT announced the grant recipients for its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability...
Inside Nova
Forum to focus on dark skies around Turner Farm Park planetarium
A “virtual” town-hall meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will inform local residents about regulations Fairfax County is considering to protect dark skies around the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls. Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), the Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) and county staff will provide...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Two students charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge
Police have charged two 15-year-old students at Freedom High School in Woodbridge after one brought a gun to school, showed it off in a bathroom and handed it off to a friend. At 10:10 a.m., staff at the school on Neabsco Mills Road notified the school resource officer that there was a student in the school with a gun. Officers learned the boy showed the gun to fellow students while in a bathroom, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. At one point, the boy gave the gun to another student and both left the bathroom.
Inside Nova
Flood watch in effect for Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected as a cold front pushes through later today. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches within a short period of time.
Inside Nova
Letter: Protect the Delaney Tract from Over-development
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is making changes to the Comprehensive Plan. For decades one of the key priorities in the county has been to preserve and protect environmentally sensitive land areas such as the Rural Crescent to preserve the natural beauty, control and balance growth and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. As citizens, we are obligated to these objectives.
