Divers suit up for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Boats filled with divers converged on Lake Travis on Sunday to clean up the shoreline and lake bottom. "We had two barges with 50 divers per barge, so we have 100 divers in the water," said Seth Wallace, owner of Dive World Austin. "It's an opportunity to dive, be a part of the dive community and obviously help out Lake Travis and the water that we value so much."
Austin firefighters climb stairs in honor of September 11 fire responders

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters climbed about 110 flights of stairs Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This tradition started in Austin and continues 21 years later. "We're just doing our part to fulfill the never forget," Austin Fire Lieutenant Jerry Cohen said. Lt....
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game

AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive

Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day

AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Police asking for help identifying downtown Austin shooting vehicle, suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying a vehicle and the suspects connected to a shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on September 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of East 2nd Street and San Jacinto Boulevard and when they...
Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
