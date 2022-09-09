Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Slightly warmer temperatures, isolated showers possible late in the day
AUSTIN, Texas - The front that arrived over the weekend will hit the reverse button and turn into a warm front. It'll be slightly warmer the next few days and slowly become more humid. Along the warm front today, the heating of the day could turn on very isolated showers...
fox7austin.com
Expect comfortable temperatures for mornings followed by hot, dry afternoons
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a dry air invasion. A weak front arrived yesterday pushing the Gulf moisture to the south opening the door for a pleasant, dry, and cooler morning. Yes, with a full day of sun we are back in the 90s, but it will be drier heat with the low humidity.
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
fox7austin.com
Divers suit up for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Boats filled with divers converged on Lake Travis on Sunday to clean up the shoreline and lake bottom. "We had two barges with 50 divers per barge, so we have 100 divers in the water," said Seth Wallace, owner of Dive World Austin. "It's an opportunity to dive, be a part of the dive community and obviously help out Lake Travis and the water that we value so much."
fox7austin.com
Certain types of outdoor watering in Cedar Park prohibited following growing leak
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Certain types of outdoor watering are now off-limits in Cedar Park after the discovery late last week that a leak in an intake line for the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has grown. "It’s an underwater leak, so it’s leaking water directly into Lake Travis," said...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters climb stairs in honor of September 11 fire responders
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters climbed about 110 flights of stairs Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This tradition started in Austin and continues 21 years later. "We're just doing our part to fulfill the never forget," Austin Fire Lieutenant Jerry Cohen said. Lt....
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
fox7austin.com
Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Paddler & Float On Boat Rentals talk about Flatwater Foundation's TYLER's Dam That Cancer event
More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.
fox7austin.com
Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day
AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
fox7austin.com
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying downtown Austin shooting vehicle, suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying a vehicle and the suspects connected to a shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on September 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of East 2nd Street and San Jacinto Boulevard and when they...
fox7austin.com
Texas State takes on No. 17 Baylor after big win against Florida International
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats are fresh off a much-needed 41-12 win over Florida International. The team hopes to take some of that momentum and confidence to Waco, where they'll be a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor. "It's one of the...
fox7austin.com
17-year-old charged for hitting pedestrian, leaving area in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he hit a pedestrian, and left the area in North Austin. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.
fox7austin.com
Austin Mayor Steve Adler talks about HAAM Day
Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is holding its annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has more.
fox7austin.com
Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
