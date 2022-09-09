KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit, “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse and I named him “Wildfire” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a break-up between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”

