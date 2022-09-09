Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Dawn Rotary has spaghetti dinner Sept. 19
KEARNEY — Kearney Dawn Rotary will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Proceeds will fund at least four merit-based scholarships per year for applicants to...
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Kearney Hub
Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit, “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse and I named him “Wildfire” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a break-up between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney drivers will have limited access to indoor tennis center, KPR office
KEARNEY — A portion of University Drive will be closed for 4-6 weeks because of construction. Access on University Drive, north of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center and the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Office in University Village, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately the next 4-6 weeks due to construction of university buildings.
Kearney Hub
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Bearcats go 2-2 in own volleyball invitational
KEARNEY — Kearney High finished fourth in its own volleyball invitational Saturday, going 2-2 with wins over Scottsbluff and Omaha Westview. The Bearcats had losses to Millard North and in the third-place game against Elkhorn North. The Bearcats opened up at the crack of dawn with a 9 a.m....
Comments / 0