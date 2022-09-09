Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close.
