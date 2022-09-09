ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former Pa. environment secretary to lead green lobbying group

A former top environment official in the Wolf Administration is taking charge of a statewide environmental lobbying group. Patrick McDonnell stepped down as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection in July, after 25 years with the agency. PennFuture announced Monday that McDonnell will start as its President and CEO...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Workers at 22 nursing homes in Pa. have a contract after striking for over a week

After coordinating a strike across 22 locations, about 700 Pennsylvania nursing home employees have a contract. The majority of workers are at Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare nursing homes, who were on strike for seven and eight days, respectively. In addition, staff at one facility operated by Shenandoah Heights Healthcare in Schuylkill County were off the job for nine days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies

With opioid settlement money in hand, midstate counties are getting ready to take grant applications. Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What is Agritourism and how does it help Pennsylvania farmers?

The end of summer and transition to fall not only brings cooler temperatures and changing leaves, but also means Pennsylvania farms and orchards will soon welcome visitors from all over for apple picking and agritourism season. Agritourism is a “form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with...
DILLSBURG, PA
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights

The top two candidates for Pennsylvania governor have extremely different views on LGBTQ discrimination protections, inclusive curriculum, and same-sex marriage. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania House advances 3 election law changes

Ideas dealing with ballot transportation, voter roll purges and candidate rules won near-unanimous support from a key House committee. Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, a trio of election law changes are moving forward in the Pennsylvania House. Under one, election workers would have to place marked ballots in sealed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost

Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. announces free school breakfast program for K-12 students

This year, almost every K-12 student in Pennsylvania will receive a free school breakfast paid for by the commonwealth. Governor Tom Wolf announced the Universal Free Breakfast Program on Friday at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School in Dauphin County. He said it’s unacceptable for any student to be hungry. “We all...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

