Former Pa. environment secretary to lead green lobbying group
A former top environment official in the Wolf Administration is taking charge of a statewide environmental lobbying group. Patrick McDonnell stepped down as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection in July, after 25 years with the agency. PennFuture announced Monday that McDonnell will start as its President and CEO...
Workers at 22 nursing homes in Pa. have a contract after striking for over a week
After coordinating a strike across 22 locations, about 700 Pennsylvania nursing home employees have a contract. The majority of workers are at Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare nursing homes, who were on strike for seven and eight days, respectively. In addition, staff at one facility operated by Shenandoah Heights Healthcare in Schuylkill County were off the job for nine days.
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
With opioid settlement money in hand, midstate counties are getting ready to take grant applications. Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis.
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
The 2022 election for governor in Pennsylvania could dramatically change the course of the state. Here’s what you need to know to make an informed vote. By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA, Ethan Edward Coston of Spotlight PA and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent,...
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 10 days
Alaska will begin distributing its first batch of yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
What is Agritourism and how does it help Pennsylvania farmers?
The end of summer and transition to fall not only brings cooler temperatures and changing leaves, but also means Pennsylvania farms and orchards will soon welcome visitors from all over for apple picking and agritourism season. Agritourism is a “form of commercial enterprise that links agricultural production and/or processing with...
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. Contract...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A court ruling on Pennsylvania's License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
The top two candidates for Pennsylvania governor have extremely different views on LGBTQ discrimination protections, inclusive curriculum, and same-sex marriage. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled...
Elections & autonomous cars are likely on the Pa. legislature’s fall agenda
Both parties say they’d like to vote on proposals like that before the end of the two-year session in November. State lawmakers have only a few weeks worth of business days planned between now and the end of session on November 30th. But that’s not stopping either chamber from considering a few bills before then.
Pa. could get $1 billion in federal money for broadband expansion, new maps will help decide where up it goes
State and local officials are racing to make their own maps of broadband gaps in Pennsylvania, a process that will help dictate which areas in the state get priority access to funding. Charlotte Keith/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with...
In a post-Roe America, Pennsylvanians consider permanent birth control procedures
Lee Thompson sat in a pre-operative room, bundled in a blanket and socks, and played with an adult coloring book phone app to keep calm. She had slept well the night before and refused to let herself feel anxious — even though she was about to undergo an elective surgery that would be difficult to reverse.
Pennsylvania House advances 3 election law changes
Ideas dealing with ballot transportation, voter roll purges and candidate rules won near-unanimous support from a key House committee. Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, a trio of election law changes are moving forward in the Pennsylvania House. Under one, election workers would have to place marked ballots in sealed...
Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
Pa. recreation, conservation projects get $90 million boost
Pennsylvania is putting $90 million dollars into more than 330 parks and nature conservation projects across the state. In announcing the grant program Tuesday, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said it’s the largest ever single investment into recreation and conservation. “This is...
Pa. announces free school breakfast program for K-12 students
This year, almost every K-12 student in Pennsylvania will receive a free school breakfast paid for by the commonwealth. Governor Tom Wolf announced the Universal Free Breakfast Program on Friday at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School in Dauphin County. He said it’s unacceptable for any student to be hungry. “We all...
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
