Pawtucket, RI

ABC6.com

Hearing to consider removal of Woonsocket mayor set for Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council has called for a hearing to decided whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for Thursday. The hearing comes after Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor alleging Baldelli-Hunt has violated her duties under the City Charter, including complaints of not submitting monthly financial reports and not executing a newly agreed upon contract with the city’s police union.
WOONSOCKET, RI
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company

Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
WALTHAM, MA
#Teamsters#Traffic#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Providence cemetery site of FBI investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence cemetery was the site of an FBI investigation Tuesday. Kristin Setera, the FBI Boston Division spokeswoman, told ABC 6 News that an “evidence response team” was “conducting law enforcement activity” at the North Burial Ground. That activity, Setera said,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Brett Smiley declares victory in Providence mayoral race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brett Smiley has declared victory in the Providence mayoral race. While the Associated Press has not called the race, Democratic candidates — Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune — have conceded. Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza, who didn’t run for re-election because of term-limits, also...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

City workers to flush fire hydrants throughout Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — City workers will be flushing fire hydrants throughout Woonsocket starting Tuesday night. Hydrants in the following areas will be flushed between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday:. Clinton Street between Main Street and John A. Cummings Way. Main Street between Social and Clinton streets.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that Rhode Island Hospital’s visiting hours have expanded. Patients will be able to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. “These expanded hours are intended to better meet the needs of our patients and visitors, while still maintaining...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Voters head to primary polls in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters in Rhode Island will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Ocean State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dryer starts fire in East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
WARWICK, RI

