Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
ABC6.com
Hearing to consider removal of Woonsocket mayor set for Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council has called for a hearing to decided whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for Thursday. The hearing comes after Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor alleging Baldelli-Hunt has violated her duties under the City Charter, including complaints of not submitting monthly financial reports and not executing a newly agreed upon contract with the city’s police union.
FBI exhuming body in Providence
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is conducting an investigation at the North Burial Ground in Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Diossa wins Democratic bid against Pryor to be next Rhode Island general treasurer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa won the Democratic bid against former Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor to become Rhode Island’s next general treasurer during Tuesday’s primary election. Both took to the airwaves in their respective bids to replace term-limited and Congressional candidate...
Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company
Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor: Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to rupture
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to a sewer line rupture on Monday. Picozzi said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is recommending no contact with the pond and all points seaward to the Bay. The Warwick...
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Providence cemetery site of FBI investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence cemetery was the site of an FBI investigation Tuesday. Kristin Setera, the FBI Boston Division spokeswoman, told ABC 6 News that an “evidence response team” was “conducting law enforcement activity” at the North Burial Ground. That activity, Setera said,...
ABC6.com
Brett Smiley declares victory in Providence mayoral race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brett Smiley has declared victory in the Providence mayoral race. While the Associated Press has not called the race, Democratic candidates — Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune — have conceded. Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza, who didn’t run for re-election because of term-limits, also...
New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
ABC6.com
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
City workers to flush fire hydrants throughout Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — City workers will be flushing fire hydrants throughout Woonsocket starting Tuesday night. Hydrants in the following areas will be flushed between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday:. Clinton Street between Main Street and John A. Cummings Way. Main Street between Social and Clinton streets.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that Rhode Island Hospital’s visiting hours have expanded. Patients will be able to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. “These expanded hours are intended to better meet the needs of our patients and visitors, while still maintaining...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
ABC6.com
Voters head to primary polls in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters in Rhode Island will be able to make their primary selections Tuesday. Polls across the Ocean State opened as early as 7 a.m. Some key races that we’ve been keeping an eye on at ABC 6 News include both the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial nominations.
ABC6.com
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
ABC6.com
Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Comments / 4