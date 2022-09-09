Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]Melissa FrostLititz, PA
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
Cumberland County man charged with aggravated assault against infant
ENOLA, Pa. — An Enola man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault against an infant, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Timothy White, 52, from Enola, has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children following a June 26 incident. East Pennsboro...
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal prosecutors: Lancaster man helped launder money, smuggle drugs in trafficking ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted Monday by a federal jury on money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy charges, according to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam. Dwayne Sherman, 48, was found guilty after a six-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, Karam said Tuesday.
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022. Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A judge ruled at an interest...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
PA Marijuana Pardon Program could help alleviate racial disparities in arrests
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania residents with low-level marijuana criminal convictions have the chance to receive a pardon through September via a free program launched by Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Advocates for marijuana reform say the PA Marijuana Pardon Project will help many people across the...
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County woman they say may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police say Rowe is believed to be in the Northern Dauphin County Area. She is described as being 5 feet tall, about 180 pounds...
York County man charged with stabbing woman at random while waiting in Walmart checkout line
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after stabbing a woman as she waited in the checkout line at a Springettsbury Township Walmart on Saturday, police say. Jerod Coty, 30, no fixed address, allegedly told police he committed the stabbing...
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery says
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — One of three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Monday. The three winners will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50, giving each winner an individual prize of $44,333.50, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said. The...
Police investigate shooting incident at Highland Park Playground in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident at Highland Park Playground. Police were dispatched to the park, located on the 1300 block of Chatham Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:31 p.m. The caller reported hearing a loud bang, followed by people fleeing the area.
York County Quick Response Team works to keep the community safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Quick Response Team has been providing specialized training to a select group of law enforcement officers in York County since 2002. The goal is to utilize these officers in the resolution of high-risk and volatile situations. “Our mission is to support the...
Following battle with addiction, former WWE star opens wrestling academy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After several years of wrestling in front of lights and cameras, former WWE superstar Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez has found a smaller ring, tucked inside a Manor Township, Lancaster County shopping center. But Rodriguez's past wasn’t all fame and world title belts. “An...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0