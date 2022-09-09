ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX 43

Cumberland County man charged with aggravated assault against infant

ENOLA, Pa. — An Enola man has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault against an infant, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Timothy White, 52, from Enola, has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children following a June 26 incident. East Pennsboro...
ENOLA, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
FOX 43

FOX 43

