In November 2021, the crypto market cap touched an all-time high of $3 trillion. Amid rising inflation and uncertain geopolitical conditions, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion worth of market value within the last eight months. Analysts termed the latest market plunge as one of the worst 'crypto winters' of all time. The crypto mayhem was so intense that it forced some of the leading names like Three Arrows Capital and Celsius to file for bankruptcy. However, there have been some winners as well.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO