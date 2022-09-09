Read full article on original website
Market Volatility Jumps Following US CPI Data
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following the release of inflation data for August. All three major indices recorded sharp losses, snapping four-session winning streaks and also recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. U.S. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped higher than...
financemagnates.com
FTX and Binance: The Winners of the Crypto Winter?
In November 2021, the crypto market cap touched an all-time high of $3 trillion. Amid rising inflation and uncertain geopolitical conditions, cryptocurrencies have lost more than $2 trillion worth of market value within the last eight months. Analysts termed the latest market plunge as one of the worst 'crypto winters' of all time. The crypto mayhem was so intense that it forced some of the leading names like Three Arrows Capital and Celsius to file for bankruptcy. However, there have been some winners as well.
financemagnates.com
Active Bitcoin Addresses Hit the Highest Level in Three Months
Amid a sharp price jump, Bitcoin, the world’s most dominant digital currency, has witnessed a spike in address activity during the past few days. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of active BTC addresses (7-day Moving Average) touched 55,817 on 13 September 2022, which is the highest level in three months.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging
Putin's invasion of Ukraine warped global energy markets, and is sending the prices of once-maligned commodities soaring.
Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point.
