Unhoused Austin Population Spikes Under Reinstated Camping Ban

After the city reinstated a voter-supported public camping ban in May 2021, homelessness in Austin has gone up by around 20 percent, reports Lucy Tompkins in an article originally published in The Texas Tribune and republished by Next City. As Tomkins notes, the city is making some efforts to address...
fox7austin.com

Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
fox7austin.com

Safety improvements made to West Campus as Austin Energy upgrades lights

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy says it has made safety improvements to West Campus by upgrading hundreds of streetlights. The community-owned electric utility collaborated with SafeHorns and other organizations to address low lighting and lack of lighting in the area of West 29th Street, Guadalupe Street, North Lamar Boulevard, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
advocatemag.com

Highland Hills explosion firefighters given Star of Texas Award in Austin

The Governor of Texas awarded the Star of Texas Award to three Dallas Fire Rescue responders who were injured in the September 2021 explosion at a Highland Hills apartment complex. Captain Christ Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald Hall and Officer Pauline Perez received the award in Austin this week. They were...
fox7austin.com

Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened at around 2:32 a.m. in the area of East 6th Street and Trinity Street. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known. There is...
fox7austin.com

Flatwater Foundation holds annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas - More than 200 standup paddlers are completing a 21-mile court from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam as part of Flatwater Foundation's annual TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser. The fundraiser helps raise money for the non-profit organization to help provide mental health therapy to...
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
newsradioklbj.com

Watering Restrictions Now in Effect for Leander, Cedar Park

Repairs to a break in a 36-inch raw water line in Lake Travis are set to begin soon and ahead of the planned work, both Leander and Cedar Park have implemented new watering restrictions. The break, which was found in August by underwater dive teams with the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, is leaking more than 2-million gallons per day.
