State College, PA

James Franklin on Penn State QB Drew Allar's offseason growth, Olu Fashanu settles in: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders react to Penn State coach James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference with the 2-0 Lions prepping for 2-0 Auburn on Saturday. PennLive readers can score $200 in free bets by creating a DraftKings account and betting just $5 on NFL and college football. Claim yours today right ➡️ here ⬅️.
How James Franklin, Penn State are preparing for Auburn's 'Orangeout' atmosphere

Auburn star Derick Hall made quite the claim on Monday when speaking with local media, saying: “I know our Orangeout will be better than their Whiteout.”. Last year, Auburn visited Penn State and lost, 28-20, in front of a sold-out Beaver Stadium crowd. Now, it’s the Tigers’ turn to host the Nittany Lions. And to counter Penn State’s Whiteout, Auburn has encouraged all fans to wear orange when the two teams clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS).
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Boiling Springs volleyball sweeps Steel-High

Boiling Springs swept Steel-High Tuesday in volleyball. Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-19. Olivia Hollen had 11 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Lydia Mowers had 11 assists. Kaitln Fassl had 11 digs and four aces, and Ella Kilko had six kills, four digs and two aces. Brenna Eckert had seven aces and four kills.
