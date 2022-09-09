ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Care Compass Network Awarded Mental Health Grant

In a press release on Friday, Binghamton's Care Compass Network announced it had been awarded grant funding to administer mental health training to local school districts. Care Compass Network was awarded $625,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, spread out over a five year period. The funds were awarded to implement an evidence-based suicide awareness and prevention training program to four school districts in Broome County. The Covid-19 pandemic and everything that came with it led to an increase in mental health issues nationwide, but students especially were hit hard due to the isolation the pandemic forced during their formative years.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Look Around 2022’s Luma Projection Arts Festival

Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Binghamton this weekend for the Luma Projection Arts festival, and the event did not disappoint. Now I have to admit, I was a little skeptical of Luma. It was described to me as "easily the coolest event of the year" and that's a high bar to reach given how cool my first Spiediefest was. And perhaps part of me was a little bitter about the traffic and parking disruptions that Luma caused downtown in the days leading up to the festival.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton University Cracks Top 100 Universities In America List

For those wondering exactly how good of a school Binghamton University is, the U.S. News and World Report has an answer for you. According to the U.S. News and World Report college rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year, Binghamton University ranks 83rd out of all National Universities, just behind fellow SUNY school Stony Brook University, tied for 77th. Among only public schools, Binghamton University ranked 35th.
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Society
WNBF News Radio 1290

New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County

Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#United States#Charity#The United Way#Day Of Caring Events#Ross Park Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
WNBF News Radio 1290

Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton

At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton

Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy