Binghamton’s Care Compass Network Awarded Mental Health Grant
In a press release on Friday, Binghamton's Care Compass Network announced it had been awarded grant funding to administer mental health training to local school districts. Care Compass Network was awarded $625,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, spread out over a five year period. The funds were awarded to implement an evidence-based suicide awareness and prevention training program to four school districts in Broome County. The Covid-19 pandemic and everything that came with it led to an increase in mental health issues nationwide, but students especially were hit hard due to the isolation the pandemic forced during their formative years.
Gated Community Considered for Vestal Hills Country Club Site
What could become the Binghamton area's first gated community may be developed on property once occupied by a country club. Broome County is preparing to sell an 80-acre parcel off Webb Road in the town of Binghamton. It had been used for decades by the Vestal Hills Country Club. The...
Take a Look Around 2022’s Luma Projection Arts Festival
Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Binghamton this weekend for the Luma Projection Arts festival, and the event did not disappoint. Now I have to admit, I was a little skeptical of Luma. It was described to me as "easily the coolest event of the year" and that's a high bar to reach given how cool my first Spiediefest was. And perhaps part of me was a little bitter about the traffic and parking disruptions that Luma caused downtown in the days leading up to the festival.
Binghamton University Cracks Top 100 Universities In America List
For those wondering exactly how good of a school Binghamton University is, the U.S. News and World Report has an answer for you. According to the U.S. News and World Report college rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year, Binghamton University ranks 83rd out of all National Universities, just behind fellow SUNY school Stony Brook University, tied for 77th. Among only public schools, Binghamton University ranked 35th.
Helio Health Plans 108-Unit Downtown Binghamton Apartment Complex
A Syracuse company that runs a Broome County drug treatment center is preparing to develop a $57 million housing project in Binghamton for people with substance abuse challenges. A unit affiliated with Helio Health acquired the former Sheltered Workshop site at 200 Court Street and some adjacent properties for $2,250,000...
Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store
Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Help ‘Finish Eliza’s Run’ Right Here In The Southern Tier
We were all SHOCKED when we heard the news about Eliza Fletcher. She was the Memphis teacher and mother of two that was kidnapped and eventually killed while she was out on an early morning run. On Friday, September 2 at 4:20 a.m., Fletcher was abducted during her morning run...
Johnson City Prepares for NY Approval of Legal Supervised Injection Sites
The Village of Johnson City is preparing now for the possible New York State approval of legal locations where people with substance addiction can legally shoot-up under medical supervision. Local legislation in the Village now regulates where Supervised Injection Sites for addicts to safely consume illicit recreation drugs can be...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
Love To Draw? Try Out For the Binghamton University Drawing Marathon
Okay, don't laugh, but I draw like a one-year-old. I could never get the hang of making a drawing that looked anywhere close to being recognizable. And to think I originally studied to be an Architect. Well, at least in the radio business, I don't have to draw anything. But...
Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
WATCH: Want A Preview of LUMA 2022? See Some Other Works From This Year’s Artists
The weekend is almost here. And this weekend will feature another major event. Summer is a great time in the Binghamton area with the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally, The Dick's Sporting Goods Open and of course, this weekend's big event - the LUMA Projection Arts Festival. LUMA has grown...
Wegmans Pulls Plug on Faster Checkout App Due to “Losses”
A popular Wegmans app that gave customers a quicker way to shop and pay for their items is being shut down. The company - which operates a store in Johnson City - has advised users of its SCAN app that the service will be discontinued soon. According to the Buffalo...
Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
Greene Community Labor Day Picnic Returns for its 103rd Year
A long tradition in the Village of Greene is back following a break and modifications due to the COVID-19th pandemic. The Greene Labor Day Picnic is being held September 5 on the Ball Flats in the Village starting off at 8 a.m. with a fire company hose fight. The schedule...
Binghamton to Open Free Parking Lot at Demolished Boscov’s Ramp
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced a step that would make up for a few of the parking spaces lost with the demolition of the Water Street (or Boscov’s) parking ramp. Kraham says the City will install a temporary surface parking lot where the parking garage had stood before...
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
Soggy Southern Tier But No Major Transportation Issues
No major transportation issues are being reported following a day-long rain in the region. The National Weather Service in Binghamton had issued flood watches and advisories into the morning hours for the Twin Tiers but any flooding reported was mainly poor drainage issues and areas where minor flooding is common.
