Thousands flooded the streets of downtown Binghamton this weekend for the Luma Projection Arts festival, and the event did not disappoint. Now I have to admit, I was a little skeptical of Luma. It was described to me as "easily the coolest event of the year" and that's a high bar to reach given how cool my first Spiediefest was. And perhaps part of me was a little bitter about the traffic and parking disruptions that Luma caused downtown in the days leading up to the festival.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO