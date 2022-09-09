Read full article on original website
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
Suspect dead after being shot by Walton County deputy, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot by deputies at a home off of Hwy. 11 in Walton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place just before noon on North Highway 11 just outside of Monroe city limits.
Custody exchange goes wrong; father does this to ex-wife and her boyfriend
A man was accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Covington, Georgia on Sept. 11. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Smith and his ex-wife got into a confrontation during a custody exchange for their 15-year-old daughter, but the daughter did not want to go with the father.
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail
Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta. Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told reporters at a news conference that the deputies were attempting...
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
A man walked into a Newnan bank last week and allegedly handed the teller a note that said “keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping.
Rockdale deputy removed from K-9 unit after 3 of his dogs died
A Rockdale County deputy was removed from the K-9 unit in August after an animal cruelty investigation was launched when...
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant, was sentenced Thursday to serve 14 years in prison for her role in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
