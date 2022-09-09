Cast: Renato Aragão Dedé Santana Mussum Zacarias Lucinha Lins. Humble officials, friends Didi, Dedé, Mussum and Zacarias become the great attraction of the circus Bartolo, thanks to its incredible ability to make the public laugh. But success has a price: the opposition of the magician Assis Satan and the greed of the Baron, the owner of the circus. Together, the four friends will have to fight them.

