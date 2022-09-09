Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Keeping it dry and sunny this week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mainly clear and very cool compared to anything we have seen over the past few months. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s in Dothan and into the upper 50s for outlying areas. Wednesday will stay cool much of the day...
wdhn.com
Much drier air moving in this week!!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll have a couple more showers across the area this evening, but we should be dry tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s area-wide. Tuesday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Wednesday should start off in...
wdhn.com
County departments in process of moving to Herndon Building
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — County departments in Henry County have begun moving their offices into the Herndon Building. The Herndon Building is a two-story building that was donated to the county commission by the Herndon family. Two county departments will be moving across the street — the county commission...
wdhn.com
Dothan teenager missing
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel is unknown....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
More rain and storms today and over the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week on a wet note with an 80% chance for rain and a couple storms. Some light showers will be possible this morning, but the majority of the rain and storms will likely come during the afternoon hours like yesterday. Heavy downpours will be possible at times, which could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas or in locations that receive multiple rounds of showers and storms over an extended period of time. Extensive cloud cover in place will keep our high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.
wdhn.com
Raises approved for Henry Co. employees
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County employees will be receiving a raise on their paycheck in October. The commission approved its amended budget from the last fiscal year. Part of that budget accounts for Henry County giving its employees an 8% cost of living raise due to economic challenges like inflation.
wdhn.com
Renovations continue on annex building in Henry County
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Annex building is still in the renovation process. The annex building is 72 years old. The court system is behind in court cases, so two rooms in the annex building are being combined into one room for county commission meetings and other services like the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for citizens to come and get their driver license.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA Director says folks in low-lying areas need to always be vigilant during heavy rain
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva is known as the “City of Two Rivers”, and high water is often on the minds of local officials and area responders. With the possibility of heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith always prepares for the worst, but hopes for the best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Commissioners approve budget for the upcoming fiscal year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commissioners approved a $63.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. $1.5 million dollars from the budget has been delegated to go to volunteer fire and volunteer fire and rescue units in Houston County. The Houston County Commission approved its budget for...
wdhn.com
Ambulance service needs help in Henry Co.
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Commission has been working diligently to address many needs within the county but two of the biggest priorities are EMS services and the county jail. Earlier this year. The plan was looking into building a new jail facility but with the estimate...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves $5 sanitation rate increase
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a $5 increase for Houston County customers on their sanitation rates. It is set to take effect on November 1st, this will be the first the first sanitation increase in years. “We haven’t increased the sanitation rate in...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves full-body X-ray scanner
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A full-body x-ray scanner is coming to the Houston County Jail. On Monday, the Houston County Commission passed the bid unanimously to the sheriff’s department and the jail. Deputies will use the full-body scanner to make sure that no one comes into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Dothan shooting sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police are attempting to identify suspects related to a Sunday shooting that sent one to the hospital. Dothan Police responded on September, 11, to the 700 block of North Alice street for a firearm assault involving one victim. An unidentified 19-year-old male received one gunshot...
madeinalabama.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
“These new investment projects in Dothan will inject additional vigor and innovation into this critical sector.”. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the combined projects represent one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Southeast Alabama’s Wiregrass region. It expects the SmartLam expansion to become operational in 2024 and the Peak Renewable wood pellet plant to open in 2023.
wdhn.com
Service to the end: Local community mourns longtime educator and friend
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— Condolences have poured in from surrounding communities remembering the life of a Slocomb teacher who touched many minds and even more hearts over his more than 30-year career. Tony Watkins, a longtime Slocomb High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA advisor, passed away suddenly in his home...
wdhn.com
South Dale Middle School showcases renovated gymnasium and new S.T.E.M. Lab
PINCKARD, Ala. (WDHN) — Fans of South Dale Middle School sports and students will have some new additions at their school to show off. The school today showcased a renovated gym, where they added new floors and ceilings. The school also made renovations to public restrooms, the locker room,...
wdhn.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries are now allowed to operate in unincorporated Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of...
wdhn.com
High School Volleyball: Houston Academy vs Providence Christian
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a High school Volleyball showdown Tuesday night as the first two teams to beat the 14-game winning streak Rehobeth Rebels, fought on the same wood. Houston Academy at Providence Christian. The first set seemed to be and sequel fight but the birds...
wdhn.com
DPD: Dothan man charged with allegedly assaulting a relative
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been charged with the assault of a female relative. On Sunday, September 11th, Dothan Police arrived at the 600 Block of East Adams Street in Dothan for an assault complaint. Officers investigated and it was determined the suspect assaulted a female relative.
wdhn.com
“Their courage embodies the American courage and resistance.” The City of Enterprise commemorates 9/11
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Sunday morning, citizens in the City of Progress got to remember the tragic events that occurred on September 11th, 2001, and hear from someone who was on ground zero hours later to help. Each bell toll that went off Sunday morning signified the events...
Comments / 0