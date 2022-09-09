DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week on a wet note with an 80% chance for rain and a couple storms. Some light showers will be possible this morning, but the majority of the rain and storms will likely come during the afternoon hours like yesterday. Heavy downpours will be possible at times, which could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas or in locations that receive multiple rounds of showers and storms over an extended period of time. Extensive cloud cover in place will keep our high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.

