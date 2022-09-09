Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City

Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 13
pittsburghsportsnow.com
5-Star WR Hykeem Williams Talks Pitt Visit, Gameday Atmosphere: ‘I Loved It’
During this recruiting cycle, Hykeem Williams has become household name and has transformed into a ‘celebrity’ in the world of high school football recruiting. That’s what happens when you’re a five-star recruit and have the opportunity to attend virtually any university that he chooses to. After...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
Pittsburgh Panrs
Pitt Baseball Unveils 2022 Recruiting Class
PITTSBURGH – Pitt baseball has added 24 newcomers to its roster for the 2023 season, fifth-year head coach Mike Bell announced Monday. Joining the Panthers for the 2023 campaign are infielder Justin Acal, right-handed pitcher Nash Bryan, right-handed pitcher Erubiel Candelario, left-handed pitcher Sam Falace, right-handed pitcher Matthew Fernandez, left-handed pitcher Ethan Firoved, infielder Brett Heckert, infielder Nolan Kutney, infielder Anthony LaSala, right-handed pitcher Gavin Lill, outfielder Carlos Martinez, infielder Noah Martinez, catcher/infielder Jayden Melendez, right-handed pitcher Kyle Mosley, outfielder AJ Nessler, left-handed pitcher Zack Oswald, right-handed pitcher Holden Phelps, left-handed pitcher Ryan Reed, infielder Drew Ripepi, right-handed pitcher Dylan Simmons, right-handed pitcher Ryan Slattery, right-handed pitcher Jack Sokol, outfielder Caleb Sturtevant and infielder Matt Travisano.
Pitt Unsettled on Third QB to Replace Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti, If Needed
The Pitt Panthers are still figuring out who will play quarterback this week if their starters can't go.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock Rises in Division II Rankings; Carnegie Mellon, W&J Enter Division III Top 25
Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
erienewsnow.com
Local Attorney Recalls Meeting King Charles III
Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Takes Blame for Kedon Slovis Injury
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi called himself "a dumba**" for not running out the first half clock against Tennessee.
Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons responds to the Mountaineers 0-2 start
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from Bellevue’s Brickvue to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
Photo above by Xavi Cabrera used by permission via Unsplash. Now that all the area schools are back in full swing, it’s time to condense all that family-togetherness into the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a small, quiet event or a busy fall festival, there are so many things to do in Pittsburgh (and beyond) that are just right for your family this weekend.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 12-18
Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. Wed., Sept. 14 and Thu., Sept. 15. Multiple times. Highmark Stadium. 510 W Station Square Drive, South Side. $40-140. blues.awaacc.org. The Riverhounds’ home field is being transformed into ground zero for a celebration of diversity and music. The 2022 Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival, which aims to be “about hope, roots, and the connections that music makes across races, neighborhoods, and beliefs,” features Pittsburgh’s own The Commonheart alongside New Breed Brass Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Steel Pulse, Ranky Tanky, Fantastic Negrito, and more. So get ready for two days of blues, rock, reggae, soul, and plenty of positive, feel-good energy.
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
pittsburghmagazine.com
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits
During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
upmc.com
University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Name New Chair of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Succeeding the Late Freddie H. Fu, M.D.
The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC have selected MaCalus V. Hogan, M.D., MBA as the new David Silver Professor and Chair of Pitt’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery at UPMC, following a thoughtful yearlong national search to succeed Freddie H. Fu, M.D., whose legacy as department chair from 1998 to 2021 attained a stellar international reputation for leading key scientific and clinical innovations. The department grew into one of the most ethnic- and gender-diverse orthopaedic departments in the nation, preparing dozens of physicians to become leaders in orthopaedics at universities and hospitals throughout the world. Dr. Fu passed away in September 2021.
Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
Pittsburgh International Airport breaks ground on its largest cargo facility ever
PITTSBURGH — Officials at Pittsburgh International Airport celebrated the groundbreaking of what will someday amount to the facility’s largest cargo facility to date — Cargo 4 — though even that claim will likely be short-lived as the airport eyes yet another and even larger facility in the years to come amid growing cargo demand.
