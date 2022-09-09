ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Monroe man receives prestigious museum award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ralph Calhoun, director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on Sept. 12th. Discover Monroe-West Monroe said in a press release that the award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for...
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery. Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.
KNOE TV8

Grambling quarterback wins pair of weekly honors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tigers quarterback Quaterius Hawkins was named the SWAC Player of the Week and Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Offensive Player of the Week for his 293 yards and three touchdowns performance against Northwestern State. The former Bastrop Ram says he is proud to represent Grambling.
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Landon Graves and Carldell Sirmons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS quarterback Landon Graves had an inspired performance against Oak Grove in honor of his injured teammate Chad Strickland. Graves’ accounted for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another three scores. Ouachita running back Carldell Sirmons put on a show against Neville with 262 yards on 24 carries and four touchdown runs. Sirmons has scored four touchdowns in each of his first two games.
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe honors 9/11, remembers lives lost 21 years ago

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a 9/11 memorial outside the Public Safety Center Sunday morning in honor of those who lost their lives and first responders on that day in 2001. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 marks 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the...
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
The Poultry Site

Foster Farms increases pay at Louisiana poultry facility

Foster Farms announced this week that it has increased the entry level wage rate for its Farmerville, Louisiana, processing facility to $17.30 per hour from the current start rate of $12.70 per hour. The rate change is effective September 11. Farmerville TEAM Members also qualify for a very comprehensive health...
KNOE TV8

MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
KNOE TV8

Avoid getting taken for a ride by curbstoners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Car buyers must be aware of curbstoners. Curbstoning is an illegal scheme used by scammers who draw car shoppers to the side of the road or vacant lot to sell them unfit used cars according to Auto List. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
KNOE TV8

NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-car crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. LSP responded to the crash on Sept. 12, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m. The crash happened on Louisiana Hwy. 151 at Weems Road. Justice was a passenger in...
KNOE TV8

Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands Monroe couple in jail; possessed over 12 pounds of narcotics and multiple firearms, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since June of 2022, Monroe Police were receiving information that 29-year-old Quinterious Dshon Collins was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence on Columbia Avenue. After months of receiving the information and conducting surveillance of the Collins’ home, officers obtained a search warrant […]
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
