Read full article on original website
Related
“Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life" adoption special in Norfolk, fees waived for Sept.
“To celebrate the season and encourage individuals and families to adopt, NACC is waiving all dog adoption fees September 10 – 30,“
Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District in October
NORFOLK, Va. — Mark your calendars -- you don't want to miss the Mac & Cheese Festival that's coming to Norfolk on October 8. This is the third year the train of carbohydrate-filled cheesy goodness is rolling into town. The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and...
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual ‘Make a Scarecrow’ event returns to Virginia Beach
The King’s Daughters and McDonald Garden Center are partnering for the 26th annual Make a Scarecrow, Make a Difference for the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD).
Williamsburg to celebrate National Night Out on Oct. 4
National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and efforts to make neighborhoods safer.
flathatnews.com
Penne for your Thoughts: A townie’s guide to Richmond Road
Have you already explored all of the food that Merchants Square has to offer, or maybe just looking to try something new? Curious about what lies beyond campus on Richmond Road? If so, this article is for you: a list of my top favorite restaurants to go just beyond campus around Richmond Road.
13News Now Vault: 28 years ago this week, The Dome came down in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For many people, the vacant lot between 18th and 20th Streets at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront doesn’t stand out or mean much. After all, it’s been empty for more than a quarter century. But for those in the know, it’s clear the potential for something great is already in the DNA of the 10-acre lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show is finally back in 2022 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. It’s happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The event at NAS Oceana is free and open to the public, and...
Food giveaway to be held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Sept. 6, 2022. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is responding to an increased community need after a fire destroyed a store in Norfolk. On Sept. 5, the...
americanmilitarynews.com
This Army veteran learned to love wine while stationed in Europe. Now she’s running her own tasting shop in Virginia Beach.
Tamara Hoggard stood behind a wooden bar this August afternoon, prepping for a party of 18 that would arrive at 4. Sunshine bounced off the blue-painted walls in her new shop, Tam’res Wine and Gourmet Shop, at the corner of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road. The large sign...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Make the world beautiful': An Everyday Hero who wants to beautify the world
How does one make the community a better place? That’s the question a business owner and his partners put to their students at their beauty school.
Swimming advisory in place at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials issued a swimming advisory for Sarah Constant Beach Park in Ocean View due to high bacteria levels, the city said Tuesday afternoon. A water test conducted by the Norfolk Department of Public Health Monday found that enterococci bacteria levels exceeded the state government's water quality standards.
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is full of autumn activities, fall festivals, and seasonal things to do today, this weekend, or throughout this fall. Autumn is a great time to visit Virginia Beach because there are so many phenomenal events to attend along with the beautiful weather!
Problems and creative solutions: Pharrell Williams launches advocacy agency after NSU panel
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams announced that he and a team of other industry leaders are launching a first-of-its-kind advocacy agency on Monday. First reported by Adweek and confirmed by sources close to Pharrell, "Mighty Dream" will be an agency...
2022 Suffolk Peanut Fest to honor 9/11 anniversary
Come Oct. 7, Barakey and others will be able to pay those respects in a more direct, more meaningful way.
WAVY News 10
‘It is life-changing!’: Virginia Beach TALKS offers free early learning class for parents
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A program in Virginia Beach is working to make sure little learners are on the right path. Virginia Beach was selected as one of five cities to participate in an early childhood innovation grant through Bloomberg Philanthropies in September 2019. The three-year grant totaled $448,000 in funding plus educational materials.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0