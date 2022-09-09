Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Union City Schools Busy With Sports Activities
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s girls’ golf team edged Gleason by two strokes while the Tornado boys played Westview to a tie in prep golf at Persimmon Hills in Sharon on Monday. The Twister girls shot 98 as a team, while the UC boys came in at 174.
radionwtn.com
Betty Stogsdill
Mrs. Betty Stogsdill, 95, of Union City passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Memorial visitation for Mrs. Stogsdill will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
radionwtn.com
“It Runs In The Family” Honors At Obion County Schools
Union City, Tenn.–A new, permanent item has been added to the Obion County Schools’ Board Agenda! Every month, Obion County Schools will recognize an Obion County School’s alumnus, a student from the school that the board meeting is being held at, and staff whose family works for the school system. The three recognition programs are titled Outstanding Alumni (nominated by the community), Student Spotlight (selected by the principal), and It Runs in the Family. Those who were recognized will then be shared on the districts’ social media platforms on the three Mondays that follow the meeting.
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Club To Honor UCHS Students
Union City, Tenn.–A select group of Union City High Schoolers has been chosen as Kiwanis Club Students of the Month for September. The recipients will be honored by the local civic club at a luncheon, on Sept. 22, at Exchange Street Church of Christ. Among the honorees are:. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Elementary and Martin Elementary named 2022 Tennessee Reward Schools; District designated ‘Advancing’
Dresden Elementary School and Martin Elementary School have achieved Tennessee Reward School status by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). Based on data from 2021-22, the schools acquired the superlative title through excellent performance under the State’s scoring matrix. TDOE Reward Schools score in the top tier of the...
WBBJ
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
radionwtn.com
UC Homecoming Week Gets Everyone Moving
Union City, Tenn.–From start to finish, homecoming at Union City Schools was a rousing success. Beginning with numerous assemblies and theme-based dress-up days enjoyed by students and teachers, the Tornado football team then capped festivities with a 56-19 rout of Trinity Christian Academy Friday night. Activities during the week...
WBBJ
Officials talk details on new affordable homes coming to east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Plans for new homes have started in east Jackson. The groundbreaking for Legacy Estates took place on Monday. City Councilman Johnny Dodd shares what’s next. “Right now we are [about to] start the work, right now, I think we are ready to start the work...
RELATED PEOPLE
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing to Remain Closed This Week in Obion County
Railroad crossing repairs in Obion County will continue this week. Shane Sanford, with CN Railroad, said the crossing at Pleasant Valley Road will be closed until Friday night at 8:00. Motorists must use an alternate route of travel at this location. On Monday, railroad crossing repairs will close the location...
radionwtn.com
Mark Anthony Craig
Mark Anthony Craig, 33, of Huntingdon, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Mark Anthony Craig was born Sunday, August 6, 1989, in Murray, Kentucky, to Sammy “Marty” Craig and Lisa Brazzle Craig, both of Puryear, Tennessee. Mark was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Bill Brazzle and Sammy Edward Craig; and his uncle: Joe Brazzle.
newsleaderonline.com
Judge John Everett Williams dies suddenly
It has just been learned that State Criminal Court of Appeals Judge John Everett Williams, 64, of Huntingdon has died suddenly while on a trip out west on Monday. He is believed to have had a massive heart attack during the morning hours, although the exact time is not known, according to what has been learned so far.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Relay Draws Hundreds To Downtown
Paris, Tenn.–Tammy Nielson and Cyd Travillian of First United Methodist Church serve fried bologna sandwiches at Saturday’s Henry County Relay for Life in downtown Paris. Michael Higgins was manning the grill for the church and grilling the bologna to order for everybody. Hundreds were on hand for the event, which included numerous food booths, games, cake walk, dancing to DJ Good News, and the Survivor’s lap. A survivor’s dinner was also held at First United Methodist Church. Debra Stoope of Relay said some 120 people were at the dinner this year. Relay officials said the evening was a definite success and Stoope said, “We hope and pray we can make the next one bigger and better.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
radionwtn.com
Carmack’s Fish Barn Rebuild Project Making Progress
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Local landmark Carmack’s Fish Barn is being rebuilt and its loyal customers couldn’t be more pleased. Carmack’s was destroyed by fire in September 2021. It had been open since 1984 and was well known for its good catfish, beans and hush puppy plates. Owners...
newsleaderonline.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
thunderboltradio.com
Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday afternoon
The Greenfield City Board meets Tuesday afternoon in its regular monthly meeting. Besides hearing the monthly reports from the city’s department heads, the Board will hear a presentation from Lowrance Sound Company and approve bids for renovations at the new Greenfield City Hall. The City of Greenfield has purchased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing Repairs in Obion County
Repairs are scheduled for two railroad crossings in Obion County. Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News that he has been contacted about work by officials with Canadian National Railroad. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes while the repairs are ongoing at each location.
Comments / 0