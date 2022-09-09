Read full article on original website
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay posts birthday pics with husband: 'In it with you forever'
"Law & Order: SVU" fans may be solidly invested in the fictional (if nonexistent) romance between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, but in real life she's head-over-heels in love with her husband, Peter Hermann — as evidenced in sweet new pics shared on Instagram for his birthday.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter in New York City
We may still be a few months away from the premiere of Blue Bloods’ 13th season this fall. And, the cast of the series is still working hard to bring us some exciting storylines when the police procedural drama returns to TV in October. However, series star Marisa Ramirez...
The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
Popculture
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Sets Record Straight on Photo With Mariska Hargitay
In 1999 Law & Order: SVU hit the TV airwaves and it instantly became a fan favorite, bringing us some unforgettable characters. And, with this, one of TV’s most iconic partnerships with SVU detectives, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. However, this partnership dissipated after...
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
