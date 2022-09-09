ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay posts birthday pics with husband: 'In it with you forever'

"Law & Order: SVU" fans may be solidly invested in the fictional (if nonexistent) romance between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, but in real life she's head-over-heels in love with her husband, Peter Hermann — as evidenced in sweet new pics shared on Instagram for his birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Edith Wilson
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Ellen Pompeo
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Longtime Tv Favorites
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy