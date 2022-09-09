ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother of 8 fatally shot, family remembers her as loving woman who would do anything for her kids

By Amy Russo
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3skv_0hobOUXh00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A newly-married mother to eight kids was shot to death in Algiers on Monday. Family and friends say 32-year-old Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker is the last person they would’ve expected this to happen to.

“Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that’s just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant,” said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker’s cousin.

She was all of that and more. Her kids range from six weeks to 14 years old.

Alleged Alabama church shooter still holds active gun dealers’ license

The family says she was living out her dream—being a mother.

“They’re all like the spitting image of her,” said her cousin, Kendria Black. “It’s so hard to look at them and know they will never get to truly know how beautiful and lovely of a person she was.”

But, Taylor-Fluker’s life was cut short. On Monday, she was fatally shot at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman Avenue.

“This doesn’t happen to our family, not guns and everything, we are not a violent family,” said Taylor-Fluker’s aunt, Fay Lewis.

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

Yvette Thierry has been friends with Taylor-Fluker’s mom for decades. Her granddaughter was killed in a triple homicide in March off Encampment Street. She says this situation is bringing back all those terrible feelings.

“I feel so numb, I feel so broken. Your kid is supposed to bury you, you’re not supposed to bury your kid,” said Thierry.

Family members say Taylor-Fluker was one of a kind. She was loyal, feisty, and always grinning.

All are heartbroken not only by the loss of their loved one, but knowing her kids will grow up without their mother.

“To not have your mother, the person you’re supposed to be able to turn to, go to at any given moment.. some of these kids will never be able to experience it,” said Navarro. “You didn’t deserve this, like you didn’t deserve to go out like this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anything For Her#Guns#Violent Crime#General Meyer
fox8live.com

16-year-old girl missing since leaving school in ride-share vehicle, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been missing since being picked up from school in a ride-share vehicle, according to the NOPD. Police say that the person that reported her missing said Kaniya Hunt has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday (Sept. 7). She is considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Victim carjacked while trying to order at a fast food restaurant in Slidell

Slidell police are investigating a carjacking after a victim was held at gunpoint on Tuesday at a drive-thru line at a local fast food restaurant. According to police, a victim was ordering food at a restaurant on the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive when another vehicle pulled in front of the victim's vehicle.
NOLA.com

61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say

A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January

Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up about mentee killed in NOLA East, said he played in her documentary on crime

The Queen of Bounce opened up about the life of one of her mentees gone too soon – another victim of gun violence. Devin Walker, 17, was featured in Big Freedia's documentary "Freedia Got a Gun" in 2020. The documentary focused on crime in the city of New Orleans and its impacts. On Aug. 17, Walker was shot and killed in the Little Woods area, becoming a victim of violence himself.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy