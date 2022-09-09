ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen's Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wymt.com

Several taken to hospital following school bus crash in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Update: Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. Officials say approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill...
Metro News

Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide

MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father's vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff's office says […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

