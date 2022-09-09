Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
wchstv.com
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
Firefighters battle house fire near Yeager Airport
Kanawha County firefighters battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Drive near West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
South Charleston police search for breaking and entering suspect
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened last week. The SCPD says they received a report that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the suspect “made entry” into a vehicle in a South Charleston […]
WSAZ
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
WSAZ
Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen’s Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon. Kanawha County 911 says that the incident happened in the 200 block of South Pinch Rd. in Pinch at around 2:15 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a 27-year-old man on a bike appeared […]
wymt.com
Several taken to hospital following school bus crash in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Update: Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. Officials say approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill...
wymt.com
School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ) - Crews are working a crash involving a school bus in Wayne County, West Virginia. 911 dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ that a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning. Students were onboard at the time...
Person trapped after vehicle crashes into South Charleston house
UPDATE: Two women are in the hospital, but expected to be okay after a car crashed into their apartment building. South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White says one of the women was trapped for quite some time. “Both of the occupants of that house were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. It took […]
wchstv.com
Police: 17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting that occurred on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile has been arrested in a deadly shooting that occurred on the West Side of Charleston. Police said a 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night. A juvenile petition for first-degree murder had been issued after the shooting death James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died...
Metro News
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death. The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night. The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.
Metro News
Victims identified in Boone County murder-suicide
MADISON, W.Va. — Investigators believe a woman killed her son and turned the gun on herself at a home in the Prenter community on Monday night. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said his deputies were called to the home in the Prenter area and found a man and woman dead. They were identified as Jonathan Runion, 48, and Tammy Runion, 64, both of Prenter Road in the Seth area.
wchstv.com
Man accused of firing shots outside ex-girlfriend's home, making harassing telephone calls
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces charges after Fayette County deputies said he was accused of firing gunshots outside of his former girlfriend’s home and then began making harassing telephone calls to her. John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was arrested after an incident that...
WSAZ
17-year-old arrested for murder in connection with Charleston shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges following a deadly shooting in August, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police say the 17-year-old will be charged as a juvenile in the death of James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston. Hambrick died two days following the shooting...
wchstv.com
Court records: Man accused of using nunchucks to damage truck, camper in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man was charged over the weekend after residents said he damaged a vehicle, camper and other property with nunchucks, court records said. Ryan M. Hall, 29, of Ansted is charged with destruction of property, trespassing and assault, according to a criminal...
WVNT-TV
VA man arrested in Fayette County after allegedly stealing car from father
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after he walked into Fayette County Magistrate Court while under the influence to report he stole a car. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, while deputies were performing daily duties within Fayette County Magistrate Court on Sunday September 11, 2022, a man, who was reportedly visibly impaired, walked into the building to say he stole a car. He also told deputies he was being chased.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Virginia man accused of stealing father's vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Virginia man is accused of stealing his father’s vehicle Sunday in Fayette County. Alfred O. Umberger III, 36, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a license revoked for DUI, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff: Mother shot son, turned gun on herself in Boone County
UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13): According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Prenter Rd. for a shooting. They found two adults deceased at the scene. The deceased are identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Runion and 64-year-old Tammy Runion, both residents of the Seth area. The sheriff’s office says […]
Huntington police, fire departments warn of scams targeting residents for money
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are warning residents of scams in the area. According to the Huntington Fire Department, residents have reported receiving text messages that include a link to get $10 off a “Fire Fighters of Huntington WV” T-shirt. The HFD says the text is a scam. […]
