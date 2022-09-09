Read full article on original website
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
Damage At Hill’s Fort Site
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
2022 09/24 – Sandra Betters
Sandra Betters, 73, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 31, 1949, Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Beatrice (Page) Chapple. She married James “Jim” Betters on May 20, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2018.
Salem Super Cruise draws 81 vehicles
MOPAR – 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite Conv. (Tom & Darlene Jackson, Mulberry Grove) Chief’s Choice – 1966 Chevy Chevelle (Virgil Harris, Salem) Best Paint – 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 (Paul Saylor, Mt Vernon) Best Engine – 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass (Mike Shumate, Effingham) Best Chevy –...
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Odin man charged with allegedly attacking 15-year-old in Bryan Memorial Park
A 21-year-old Odin man has been released on five-thousand dollars personal recognizance bond after being charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a 15-year-old Salem juvenile boy in Bryan Memorial Park in Salem. In the probable cause statement, States Attorney Tim Hudspeth said Marion Eagan is accused of...
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
Lumber Yard Fire Update, Weekend Arrest and Report from Carmi PD
It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
Franklin County man arrested after cemetery theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for stealing a tractor from a cemetery. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Johnson, 32, of West City, broke into a shed at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery Monday morning and took a tractor that was inside.
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
Wyant Arrested for Domestic Battery Sunday Night
A rural Carmi man who had a jail term stayed on a conviction of domestic battery early this year found himself back in trouble for the same offense Sunday evening just before 11pm. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at 702 County Road 1275 East in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a firearm could be involved. Upon arrival, the report indicates officers first came into contact with the alleged victim, 32 year old Amy Ward and noticed a facial laceration and bleeding down the side of her face. Law enforcement then spoke with 29 year old Michael Wyant and called for an ambulance. Through interviews, it was determined that arguing had been going on most of the day and things eventually escalated to the point of it becoming physical. In addition to the laceration, Ward also allegedly suffered a headbutt injury from Wyant. His t-shirt was ripped and he had a busted lip according to the report. At that point, Wyant was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery and taken to the White County Jail. Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Wyant was in court for a first appearance Monday morning. He’s due back in court on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.
