Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Tim Michels wants more state funds for Wisconsin police departments

MILWAUKEE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that he would be willing to increase state funding to local municipalities to bolster police departments in Wisconsin — putting him in alignment with incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and at odds with GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | A vote for Barnes is a vote for working families

Dear Editor: For too long, Wisconsin has been “represented” by a senator who does not support what Wisconsinites need. Fortunately for Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is running to replace Ron Johnson and will advocate for policies that uplift and empower families. Barnes comes from a working-class background, and he understands the issues facing families.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin bill would ensure assistance for disabled voters

A Republican state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to ensure voters with disabilities can receive assistance casting ballots, following recent litigation over the question. The bill from Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, will aim to “ensure the rights guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Voting Rights Act (VRA), and...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

UPDATED: UW Health nurses call off strike after reaching agreement

After reaching an agreement with management, nurses at UW Health have called off a planned strike, representatives from both sides said at a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. The deal was brokered by Gov. Tony Evers, who has consistently expressed support for the union effort. The three-day strike...
MADISON, WI

