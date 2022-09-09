Read full article on original website
Tim Michels wants more state funds for Wisconsin police departments
MILWAUKEE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Tuesday that he would be willing to increase state funding to local municipalities to bolster police departments in Wisconsin — putting him in alignment with incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and at odds with GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature.
Over 100 Wisconsin small business owners back Evers in reelection bid
With less than two months to go until November’s general election, a coalition of more than 100 Wisconsin small business owners on Monday backed Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign. Evers, who is nearing the end of his first term as governor, faces a tough reelection test from Republican...
Letter | A vote for Barnes is a vote for working families
Dear Editor: For too long, Wisconsin has been “represented” by a senator who does not support what Wisconsinites need. Fortunately for Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is running to replace Ron Johnson and will advocate for policies that uplift and empower families. Barnes comes from a working-class background, and he understands the issues facing families.
State Debate: Judge's ballot ruling called ludicrous; Public schools said at risk in governor's race
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that the Waukesha County judge who declared that clerk's fixing addresses for witnesses on absentee ballots has sided with Republicans. He calls the ruling petty and ludicrous. The big question in the governor's race is whether Wisconsin should dismantle public schools, writes Ruth Conniff...
Wisconsin bill would ensure assistance for disabled voters
A Republican state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to ensure voters with disabilities can receive assistance casting ballots, following recent litigation over the question. The bill from Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, will aim to “ensure the rights guaranteed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Voting Rights Act (VRA), and...
UPDATED: UW Health nurses call off strike after reaching agreement
After reaching an agreement with management, nurses at UW Health have called off a planned strike, representatives from both sides said at a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. The deal was brokered by Gov. Tony Evers, who has consistently expressed support for the union effort. The three-day strike...
Opinion | Inflation Reduction Act shows Dems' commitment to lowering cost of care
A woman named Alexis from the Milwaukee area is experiencing what a lot of other families around Wisconsin and our country are: rising costs and, in particular, the rising costs of care. And for Alexis, “care” covers a lot. If both she and her husband are working full time, with...
