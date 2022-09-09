Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 197 has just come out, and Maki is at her best. Here's all you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198, its release date and time, and more!. Both Noritoshi and Daido are surprised to see Maki rejuvenated and back into the battle so soon, so what exactly happened? Below, we break down the new chapter and explain all you need to know about the rest.

COMICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO