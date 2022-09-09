ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Seven more victims identified in the Sanibel Beach voyeurism footage

More victims have been revealed after police said a man put hidden cameras inside two Sanibel Beach bathrooms. Detectives tracked down victims by relying on the surveillance video from Bowman Beach outside the public bathrooms. Detectives have asked that anyone who used the bathrooms at Bowman Beach on July 28, contact the Sanibel Police department.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples

A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
NAPLES, FL
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres

A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse

A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
NAPLES, FL
#Undressed#Looking Through#Loitering#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man gets six years after fentanyl, cocaine, more found in home

A Collier County man was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for several charges involving controlled substances. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Damian Martin, 53, was arrested in Naples after a search warrant from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau back in Nov. 2019.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

2 people killed, 2 severely injured in Englewood SUV crash

Two people were killed and another two badly injured in a crash between two SUVs on SR-776 in Englewood on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man from Englewood was traveling south in the outside lane of SR-776, north of Artists Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. A second SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776. The second SUV’s two passengers were a 68-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff

The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday. FHP says there were 23 students on the bus, most of them teenagers. They say none of the students were injured. Troopers say the motorcyclist was a...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

