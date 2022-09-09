Read full article on original website
Seven more victims identified in the Sanibel Beach voyeurism footage
More victims have been revealed after police said a man put hidden cameras inside two Sanibel Beach bathrooms. Detectives tracked down victims by relying on the surveillance video from Bowman Beach outside the public bathrooms. Detectives have asked that anyone who used the bathrooms at Bowman Beach on July 28, contact the Sanibel Police department.
18-year-old accused of breaking into Collier County home with family inside
A total stranger walking around a family’s apartment Sunday night and terrorizing them, in Collier County. The family managed to lock themselves in the bathroom with a bb gun and waited for deputies. Collier County deputies said Alex Pop, 18, went after the family’s pets and tried to break...
Man arrested after breaking into car, fleeing, resisting Fort Myers police
Fort Myers police arrested a man who they say broke into a car at a 7-Eleven and fled from officers. Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sept. 4 just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers said they...
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples
A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres
A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse
A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
Lee County couple arrested, accused of trafficking more than 10 kilos of amphetamines
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people who they say were packaging drugs for sale in a carport on Saturday. LCSO arrested Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, who the sheriff’s office says had more than 12 kilos of narcotics in their possession.
Charlotte County Code Enforcement makes family get rid of haunted house
A family is upset after Charlotte County forced them to get rid of the haunted house for kids at their home. The haunted house is something the family does for the community for free. And now, after four years of doing it, the county said it’s a violation. Charlotte...
North Port police need help identifying two suspects attempting to rob a bank
The North Port Police Department is searching for two suspects after an attempted bank robbery happened Monday afternoon in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, the attempted robbery happened at Charlotte State Bank on Aidan Lane in North Port. The suspect’s ages were likely in their late...
Collier County man gets six years after fentanyl, cocaine, more found in home
A Collier County man was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for several charges involving controlled substances. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Damian Martin, 53, was arrested in Naples after a search warrant from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau back in Nov. 2019.
Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for attempted second-degree murder
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison for attempted second-degree murder. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Bacilio Antemate Xolo, 43, of Fort Myers was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder and 5 years in prison, the maximum, on each of four counts of child abuse.
Man in-custody dies at the Lee County Jail, LCSO and NAACP host press conference
On Sept. 8, Carl Harper died while behind in the Lee County Jail. Harper was arrested after his wife called 911 and said he was on drugs, molly specifically, and he was found on his bed with a gun near him. Sheriff Marceno said in the above press conference that...
Pit bull attacks, kills pet chihuahua in downtown Fort Myers
A dog attack turned deadly in downtown Fort Myers on Monday night. A man said he was walking his chihuahua Chapo with his wife when a pit bull came out of nowhere. Chapo, 4, didn’t make it and had to be put down. Chapo was the nicest dog who...
2 people killed, 2 severely injured in Englewood SUV crash
Two people were killed and another two badly injured in a crash between two SUVs on SR-776 in Englewood on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man from Englewood was traveling south in the outside lane of SR-776, north of Artists Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. A second SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776. The second SUV’s two passengers were a 68-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Charlotte County man arrested after child overdoses on fentanyl
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after an investigation into the overdose of a minor in his care. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call from Scott Honeycutt, 43, on August 28 about a juvenile who was overdosing on an unknown narcotic.
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
Collier County man found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after undercover operation
A Collier County man has been found guilty of fentanyl trafficking after being arrested as part of an undercover drug operation. The State Attorney’s Office says Jhonni August, 28, was found guilty on Monday of trafficking 14 grams or more of fentanyl after a two-day trial. According to the...
WINK News team coverage: Aftermath of the boil water notice in Cape Coral
Southwest Florida’s largest city can drink its water once again, although some businesses are still shut down. But, that’s because this will let them flush out all the systems before they use them again. Residents are looking for someone to blame for the boil water notice Cape Coral...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday. FHP says there were 23 students on the bus, most of them teenagers. They say none of the students were injured. Troopers say the motorcyclist was a...
Lee County’s plan to treat blue-green algae in Little Lake Michigan Canal
Lee County takes steps to combat blue-green algae blossom in the Little Lake Michigan Canal. The Little Lake Michigan Canal wasn’t a pretty site on September 8. But then, blue-green water technologies went to work. WINK News was able to watch a demonstration designed to break up the algae.
