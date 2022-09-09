Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Super Cruise draws 81 vehicles
MOPAR – 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite Conv. (Tom & Darlene Jackson, Mulberry Grove) Chief’s Choice – 1966 Chevy Chevelle (Virgil Harris, Salem) Best Paint – 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 (Paul Saylor, Mt Vernon) Best Engine – 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass (Mike Shumate, Effingham) Best Chevy –...
southernillinoisnow.com
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
southernillinoisnow.com
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Webster Elementary's Sixth Annual No Sale Yard Sale Plans Announced
Who: Webster Elementary families and the surrounding community. What: New and gently used adult and children’s clothing, shoes, toys, household items, decor, furniture, etc.
wgel.com
Damage At Hill’s Fort Site
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property. A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Trio Of Bowlers Compete At SYC In Kansas Over The Weekend
A trio of Salem bowlers competed in Wichita for the Storm Youth Championships. Overall, Nick Gregg was 13th with a 213 average. Charlie Hunter was 23rd with a 204 and Rhett Runge added a 194 average for a final place of 80th. In the Short Block, Hunter was 6th, Gregg...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/24 – Sandra Betters
Sandra Betters, 73, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 31, 1949, Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Beatrice (Page) Chapple. She married James “Jim” Betters on May 20, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2018.
kbsi23.com
Rend Lake celebrates 50th anniversary
BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – Rend Lake celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday. After a ceremony in the morning, the celebration continued at the Rend Lake Visitor Center in the afternoon and evening. Visitors could feed and pet a variety of animals, visit any of the food trucks in the Visitor...
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
WTHI
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin man charged with allegedly attacking 15-year-old in Bryan Memorial Park
A 21-year-old Odin man has been released on five-thousand dollars personal recognizance bond after being charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a 15-year-old Salem juvenile boy in Bryan Memorial Park in Salem. In the probable cause statement, States Attorney Tim Hudspeth said Marion Eagan is accused of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
wrul.com
Lumber Yard Fire Update, Weekend Arrest and Report from Carmi PD
It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Golfers Earn Wins On Monday, Right Back At It Today
The Salem Wildcats will play at home against Mt Vernon today while the Lady Cats are in action at Effingham. Yesterday the Wildcats knocked off Sandoval at the Salem Country Club 162-211. Jairen Stroud shot 37, Logan Lockhart 41, Matt Slover 41 and Cale Harris 43. Tristan Green led Sandoval with a 47. Salem is 8-1 on the season.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 more beds
The Salem Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Sleep has built 40 more beds for children who otherwise would not have a bed to sleep in. The President of the Salem Chapter Kevin Rakers says they have now made more than 750 beds, with 663 delivered to kids in need throughout Marion, Clinton, and Jefferson Counties.
