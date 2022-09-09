It’s been more than two months now since an early morning fire took down an old lumber yard in Carmi and caused extensive damage to multiple homes surrounding the property. We’re still awaiting an official release of information from the state fire marshal’s office. Carmi Chief of Fire Larry Hite would only say he’s supposed to be gathering additional information to turn into the inspector’s office today and he was hopeful an official determination could be provided soon. It’s been rumored that there were suspicious circumstances, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO