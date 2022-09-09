Read full article on original website
Salem Golfers Earn Wins On Monday, Right Back At It Today
The Salem Wildcats will play at home against Mt Vernon today while the Lady Cats are in action at Effingham. Yesterday the Wildcats knocked off Sandoval at the Salem Country Club 162-211. Jairen Stroud shot 37, Logan Lockhart 41, Matt Slover 41 and Cale Harris 43. Tristan Green led Sandoval with a 47. Salem is 8-1 on the season.
Junior High Softball Recap From Monday
Lady Bobcats Get No-Hitter Over Casey On 8th Grade Day. The Lady Bobcats earned a 15-0 win over Casey Mt Vernon on 8th grade day. Brylee Pennypacker earned the win striking out 4. Mya Russell and Emma Lipe also threw for Salem. All 3 pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. At the plate, Russell drove in 3, Pennypacker hit her first home run of the season, Quinn Wolfe scored 3 times. Allison Thurman, Breylin Winchester, Morgan Honerkamp and Emma Lipe also had hits. Salem will travel to Olney this afternoon.
Lady Wildcats Win Silver Division At Benton Tournament
The Salem Lady Wildcats went 3-2 at the Benton Tournament to win the Silver Bracket. They earned wins over Harrisburg, West Frankfort and Christopher. Jacie Reynolds was named to the All Tournament Team. SC Lady Cougars travel to Altamont. Over the weekend, Carlyle won their own tournament and improved to...
SC Falls At TTown….NC Gets Shutout Of Odin/Patoka/Sandoval — Prep Baseball
The SC Cougars are right back in action today in Effingham for NTC rival St Anthony. The Cougars saw their 8 game winning streak snapped falling at TTown yesterday 6-0. The Shoes plated 4 runs in the 3rd inning to pull away and capitalized on 5 Cougars errors. Anthony Buonaura, Ethan Watwood, Andrew Magnus and Callaway Smith had singles for SC. Jon Bursott was solid on the mound going 3 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, but only 2 were earned. Chase Thompson worked the other 3 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, neither were earned.
Jr High Baseball Roundup From Monday
Bobcats Get Combined No-Hitter In 8th Grade Night Win. Franklin Park honored their 8th graders and then went on to pound Casey Mt Vernon 20-0 in 3 innings. Payton Gullion and Max Vincent combined for the no-hitter as Gullion went 2-1 striking out 5 and Vincent got the final 2 outs. At the plate, Silas Lux homered for the first time, Evan Barnes came through with 3 doubles and he drove in 5 going 3-3 on the day. Keytin Grawe also doubled going 2-2 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Landon Maxey scored 3 times, Payton Gullion scored twice, Kyler King singled and scored, Avery Gullion singled and scored twice, Jaret Gibson had a hit and run, Landon Tennyson singled home a run and scored and Max Vincent had a hit, RBI and 2 runs scored. Salem is 16-4 on the season and return to action today at Olney.
North Clay Drops Pair….CORLHS Falls To Altamont — Prep Baseball
The North Clay Cardinals are coming off a pair of losses on Saturday. They fell to Putnam County 4-2. Jesse Weidner drove in the run for the state champs with a run from Cody Zimdars and Carder Walden. Logan Fleener also singled along with Ian Jones and Daniel Warren. North...
Salem Trio Of Bowlers Compete At SYC In Kansas Over The Weekend
A trio of Salem bowlers competed in Wichita for the Storm Youth Championships. Overall, Nick Gregg was 13th with a 213 average. Charlie Hunter was 23rd with a 204 and Rhett Runge added a 194 average for a final place of 80th. In the Short Block, Hunter was 6th, Gregg...
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
2022 09/15 – Ann Liner
Ann Liner, 65, of Odin, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Carlyle Healthcare in Carlyle, Illinois. Ann was born January 15, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Adam and Harriet (LeBouef) Liner. Ann is survived by her children: Paul Billiot, Jr. and wife Jamie of Centralia, Nicole...
Salem Super Cruise draws 81 vehicles
MOPAR – 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite Conv. (Tom & Darlene Jackson, Mulberry Grove) Chief’s Choice – 1966 Chevy Chevelle (Virgil Harris, Salem) Best Paint – 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 (Paul Saylor, Mt Vernon) Best Engine – 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass (Mike Shumate, Effingham) Best Chevy –...
St. Mary’s AutumnFest in Centralia dodges rain, draws big crowd
Photos by Tim Ferguson (see gallery below) St. Mary’s AutumnFest drew a large crowd as some heavy isolated thunderstorms avoided Centralia. First responders were honored in the Knights of Columbus Blue Mass that began the activities late Saturday afternoon. A Memorial Service followed to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. The Centralia Fire Department, American Legion, and St. Mary’s School children were on hand to remember those who died, while the Little Egypt Brass Band played patriotic music.
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
2022 09/24 – Sandra Betters
Sandra Betters, 73, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 31, 1949, Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Beatrice (Page) Chapple. She married James “Jim” Betters on May 20, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2018.
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
