Sheriff’s deputies picked up a warrant arrest late Sunday night. It was 9:30 when Deputy Matt Wicker and a Norris City PD officer arrived at 628 County Road 450 North in reference to multiple wanted subjects, one being 32 year old Kristen Sanders of Omaha. The homeowner greeted the officers, said both individuals were inside the residence, and gave permission for law enforcement to search the home. After not finding anyone inside the home, officers began looking in the back yard where they located Sanders and another individual lying on the ground. Information on the other individual has been redacted in the report. Sanders was arrested for a valid White County Warrant. Online court records indicate the warrant dates back to an arrest made at the end of July on charges of Domestic Battery and Battery. She was in court Monday morning and is due for formal arraignment on Wednesday at 9:30.

