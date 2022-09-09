Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
An investigation into one crime leads to arrest of Centralia man on another
Centralia Police arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of methamphetamine after originally going to his home to arrest him on a different case. Zachery Konhorst of D’Ann Drive reportedly had a baggie for what field tested as methamphetamine in his pocket. He had been listed as a person of interest earlier in a case for alleged non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin man charged with allegedly attacking 15-year-old in Bryan Memorial Park
A 21-year-old Odin man has been released on five-thousand dollars personal recognizance bond after being charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a 15-year-old Salem juvenile boy in Bryan Memorial Park in Salem. In the probable cause statement, States Attorney Tim Hudspeth said Marion Eagan is accused of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
wlds.com
BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld
The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County. WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department. According...
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
wish989.com
Wayne County Authorities Arrest Pair in Large-scale Meth Operation
FAIRFIELD – Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
wrul.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Get Omaha Woman on Active Warrant Sunday
Sheriff’s deputies picked up a warrant arrest late Sunday night. It was 9:30 when Deputy Matt Wicker and a Norris City PD officer arrived at 628 County Road 450 North in reference to multiple wanted subjects, one being 32 year old Kristen Sanders of Omaha. The homeowner greeted the officers, said both individuals were inside the residence, and gave permission for law enforcement to search the home. After not finding anyone inside the home, officers began looking in the back yard where they located Sanders and another individual lying on the ground. Information on the other individual has been redacted in the report. Sanders was arrested for a valid White County Warrant. Online court records indicate the warrant dates back to an arrest made at the end of July on charges of Domestic Battery and Battery. She was in court Monday morning and is due for formal arraignment on Wednesday at 9:30.
capitolwolf.com
UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d
A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 37-year-old Blake Benden of Hester Street in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 61-year-old Centralia man, Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Salem Police arrested...
Comments / 1