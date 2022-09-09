Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/16 – Elizabeth Ann McNeil
Elizabeth Ann McNeil, 36, of Centralia, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born November 25, 1985, in Centralia, the daughter of Jeff McNeil and Gina (Aussieker) Goodiel. In addition to her parents: Jeff McNeil and wife Michele of Centralia and Gina Goodiel and husband Russell of Hoyleton, she...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia’s new Police Chief is sworn in
Centralia’s new police chief was sworn into office during Monday night’s city council meeting. Christopher Locke had his contract approved at the last meeting and officially began work on Monday. Most members of the Centralia Police Department were on hand and Locke told them after the swearing in...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/24 – Sandra Betters
Sandra Betters, 73, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 31, 1949, Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Beatrice (Page) Chapple. She married James “Jim” Betters on May 20, 1972, in Plattsburgh, New York and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2018.
southernillinoisnow.com
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fire Protection District remembers 9/11 21 years later
The Salem Fire Protection District held a walk/run and a Memorial Service to remember 9/11 21 years later on Saturday. Deputy Chief Greg Miller coordinated the events. “You may wonder why small-town Salem has a memorial like this. I was able to go to the Shanksville site a couple of years ago, it’s in the middle of nowhere, an open field, there is nothing around there but the first ones there were the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department. Terrorism could happen anywhere. Think of the Shanksville site. The people on the plane said that’s enough, it ends here. So that’s why we have this memorial.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 more beds
The Salem Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Sleep has built 40 more beds for children who otherwise would not have a bed to sleep in. The President of the Salem Chapter Kevin Rakers says they have now made more than 750 beds, with 663 delivered to kids in need throughout Marion, Clinton, and Jefferson Counties.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Antique Power Days does well despite an early end
Organizers of the Antique Power Days at the Marion County Fair Grounds were pleased with their four day event, even though it came to an early end due to the misty chilly weather on Sunday. Southern Illinois Power Club President Derrick Brandt says Thursday and Friday were great days. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Golfers Earn Wins On Monday, Right Back At It Today
The Salem Wildcats will play at home against Mt Vernon today while the Lady Cats are in action at Effingham. Yesterday the Wildcats knocked off Sandoval at the Salem Country Club 162-211. Jairen Stroud shot 37, Logan Lockhart 41, Matt Slover 41 and Cale Harris 43. Tristan Green led Sandoval with a 47. Salem is 8-1 on the season.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Super Cruise draws 81 vehicles
MOPAR – 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite Conv. (Tom & Darlene Jackson, Mulberry Grove) Chief’s Choice – 1966 Chevy Chevelle (Virgil Harris, Salem) Best Paint – 2022 Chevy Corvette C8 (Paul Saylor, Mt Vernon) Best Engine – 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass (Mike Shumate, Effingham) Best Chevy –...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School student charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school
A 15-year-old Centralia juvenile boy who was a student at Centralia High School was formally charged in Marion County Juvenile Court on Monday with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school. Centralia Police had originally arrested the juvenile at the school on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Junior High Softball Recap From Monday
Lady Bobcats Get No-Hitter Over Casey On 8th Grade Day. The Lady Bobcats earned a 15-0 win over Casey Mt Vernon on 8th grade day. Brylee Pennypacker earned the win striking out 4. Mya Russell and Emma Lipe also threw for Salem. All 3 pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. At the plate, Russell drove in 3, Pennypacker hit her first home run of the season, Quinn Wolfe scored 3 times. Allison Thurman, Breylin Winchester, Morgan Honerkamp and Emma Lipe also had hits. Salem will travel to Olney this afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Wildcats Win Silver Division At Benton Tournament
The Salem Lady Wildcats went 3-2 at the Benton Tournament to win the Silver Bracket. They earned wins over Harrisburg, West Frankfort and Christopher. Jacie Reynolds was named to the All Tournament Team. SC Lady Cougars travel to Altamont. Over the weekend, Carlyle won their own tournament and improved to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for aggravated DUI following downtown crash
A 33-year-old Centralia man was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated DUI following a single vehicle accident in downtown Centralia Sunday night. Centralia Police say William Pryor of East Broadway ran off the side of South Elm near the Broadway intersection and hit the side of a tree near St. Mary’s Church. The impact caused his SUV to roll over on its side in the middle of Elm Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council gets update on construction of new water plant
The Centralia City Council Monday night was told work continues towards a new water treatment plant. Andy Curry of Curry and Associates says plans are underway to have the water plant operators visit other plants to look at chemical feed systems to see which would be best for Centralia. They are also working with EFI of Centralia on development of some of the other equipment that will be used at the plant. Curry reported once crops are harvested in four or five weeks, soil borings will be completed that are needed for borings to be made for new water lines to be installed under the railroad tracks. The next step will then be building design.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
Comments / 0