Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Buccaneers get critical update on Chris Godwin ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive collection of weapons for Tom Brady at the receiving positions. Despite Antonio Brown’s meltdown and Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, there’s still plenty of talent to be found. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be joined by players like Russell Gage and the legend of Julio Jones.
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Jason Garrett was hung out to dry with his game pick in nightmare debut on NBC Sunday Night Football
JASON Garrett had a Sunday Night Football debut to forget last night. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has stepped into a media career with NBC this season. Garrett was in the studio for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
KC Chiefs lose Harrison Butker to injury vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
ESPN's Computer Already Changed Its Super Bowl Prediction
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, released its prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl. That prediction has already changed. ESPN's Football Power Index, following the Bills' dominant win over the Rams in Week 1 on Thursday night, has already...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to embark on another NFL season. The Patriots, who are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, will hope to get back to the playoffs in 2022. Not everyone is high on the Patriots heading into the regular season, but Belichick shouldn't be doubted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once
Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive game plan, Gesicki no longer may fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Rams’ Matthew Stafford injury status for Week 2 gets critical update from Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason. Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned...
Commanders first loss of the season happened before kickoff
The Washington Commanders are having some serious hang-ups with the merchandising of their new logo and branding. The Washington Commanders — known as the Washington Football Team over the last few years — are rolling out a new name and a slight tweak to branding this season, and so far, it’s causing some serious issues in the merchandising department. Apparently, some members of the team don’t even know what state the team is located in.
Comments / 0